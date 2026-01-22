Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal double shooting in Harwood on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Police said they found two adults dead inside a residence in the 100 block of Harwood Road. Both victims had gunshot wounds, and police found a gun on the scene, officials said.

Anne Arundel County Police said the incident was isolated and there’s no threat to the public.

The 100 block of Harwood Road is filled with homes, the stadium of Southern High School and Progressive Farm Angus Beef.