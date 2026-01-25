Snow, sleet and ice on Sunday have already shuttered some schools for the weekend, and some are gearing up for either virtual learning or canceled classes on Monday.

Allegany County and Baltimore City are among the first public school districts in the state to announce closures Monday. Some warn that schools could be closed throughout the week.

Some districts, such Howard and Queen Anne’s counties, were already out of school Monday for reasons unrelated to the weather. Howard County Public School System staff working Monday will do so virtually.

Over half of the colleges and universities throughout the state have canceled in-person classes or announced closures this weekend and into the week.

Here is a list of K-12 schools that are closed or delayed Monday following the storm.

Allegany County Public Schools will close Monday. | Read the alert.

Baltimore City Public Schools will close Monday. | Read the alert.

Carroll County Public Schools will close Monday. | Read the alert.

Somerset County Public Schools will be virtual Monday. | Read the alert.