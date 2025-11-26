This holiday week is on a weather roller coaster. It’s unseasonably warm in Maryland today, but a strong cold front will blanket the region with near-freezing temperatures for the rest of this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Marylanders will see temperatures hover in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Wednesday, but that warm weather will be short-lived, said Kyle Palazzi, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office. A cold front will make its move in late afternoon into the evening, and wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour will drop temperatures Wednesday night to around 39 degrees in Baltimore.

Thanksgiving Day will see a high of 46, and it will stay windy with gusts around 20 to 30 miles per hour. Windchill will make the weather feel below freezing on Thursday night, according to Palazzi.

If you are driving this week, keep in mind that so are more than 1.37 million Marylanders. Drivers should be careful when traveling in the rain and potentially icy weather.

Friday will stay chilly with a high near 43, a low around 30 and wind gusts as high as 32 miles per hour. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40s through the weekend, with a slight chance of rain on Sunday.

So if you spend time outside this Thanksgiving, whether running in a turkey trot or watching the Baltimore Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium, make sure to bundle up.