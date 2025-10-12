Ocean City and other coastal areas of Maryland’s Eastern Shore are expected to be battered Sunday by strong winds and angry seas as a nor’easter sweeps up the coast.

The National Weather Service placed Ocean City and the surrounding area under a wind advisory and a coastal flood warning through Monday morning, with the storm expected to churn gusts of up to 50 mph and a surge producing water levels 1 to 3 feet above ground level.

“Locally severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline, flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods,” forecasters said. “Numerous roads may be impassable under several feet of water, and cars submerged. Some areas may need to be evacuated.”

Meteorologists also warned that strong winds could blow unsecured objects and down tree limbs, potentially leading to power outages.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan warned residents about the storm’s impacts in a videotaped statement Saturday.

“This is a serious storm,” Meehan said, likening it to Superstorm Sandy in 2012. “This is something we’re taking very, very seriously and cautiously here.”

Read More Strong nor’easter could bring rain, wind to Maryland this weekend Oct 9, 2025

The ominous forecast for the Eastern Shore is attributable to a nor’easter, which is a storm that occurs along the East Coast, usually moving northwest and becoming more intense as it moves along the coast.

The storms, which happen more frequently between September and April, often cause rough seas and flooding along the coast.

In the Baltimore area, the prognosis is less severe. But if you’re going to the Ravens game against the Lions Sunday afternoon, perhaps bring a raincoat.

Weather service meteorologists are calling for steady winds of about 20 mph, with gusts up to 33 mph. There’s a 40% chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Temperatures will climb to around 65 degrees.

The nor’easter brings northeasterly winds that can push additional water onshore, meaning areas that border the Chesapeake Bay, like Anne Arundel County, may be impacted by particularly high tides.

Residents in areas with tidal flooding are urged to be cautious, as there may be additional water buildup.

In addition to the gusty breezes, occasional showers will impact central Maryland. Forecasters lowered their predictions for rainfall, with about a quarter to half an inch of rain expected from Saturday night through late Monday.

More precipitation is expected to along the Eastern Shore to the beaches. Freshwater flooding is not a concern for the Baltimore area.

CBS Baltimore’s Steven Sosna and Rachael Jay contributed to this article. Read the original report.