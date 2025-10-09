A powerful nor’easter will whip up weather along the East Coast and could bring wind and heavy rain to Maryland this weekend.

The exact impact of this nor’easter inland won’t be clear until Saturday evening, said Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office. Systems like this can change quickly, Ledbetter said, but it’s currently forecasted to be pretty impactful along the East Coast. These systems typically bring heavy rain and coastal flooding in the Chesapeake Bay area.

Temperatures will continue to drop in the next few days, with a low of 43 degrees Thursday evening in the Baltimore region. Winds will pick up late Saturday afternoon, Ledbetter said, and peak Sunday between 20 to 30 miles per hour.

On-and-off rain is possible through this weekend, with a preliminary forecast of half an inch to an inch and a half of precipitation.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of central Maryland, including the Chesapeake Bay, the tidal Potomac River and the I-95 corridor, starting Friday through Wednesday. Moderate tidal flooding is possible through the weekend, and a gale watch is in effect through Sunday night.

Nor’easters can happen at any time, but are more frequent between September and April. They are known for producing powerful snowstorms and blizzards, and can cause serious coastal flooding and damage, according to the National Weather Service.