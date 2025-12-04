There may be snow coming our way, Baltimore.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., metro areas, saying snow could disrupt commutes Friday morning in much of Central Maryland, including Montgomery, Frederick, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties.

Temperatures will drop to below freezing Thursday evening, with a low of 25 degrees and wind gusts up to 23 mph. Snow is likely in the early hours of Friday morning, said Jeremy Geiger, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington. The forecast for snowfall in Baltimore is about half an inch, Geiger said, while Montgomery County could see up to 2 inches.

Roads could quickly turn icy during the morning rush hour, the weather service said, which could lead to dangerous travel conditions. Drivers should plan ahead by allowing extra travel time. Evening commutes on Friday could also be impacted.

Temperatures will stay in the mid 30s to high 20s on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny, with highs in the low 40s and lows at or below freezing.

The chance of snow in Maryland comes as a polar vortex — a ring of cold air from the Arctic — is bringing freezing temperatures to much of the U.S. The vortex often expands during the winter, bringing frigid weather south.

A wintry mix earlier this week brought one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain across Central Maryland and hit parts of western counties with snow and sleet.

Maryland will likely see a warmer-than-usual winter, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Much of the country will experience higher temperatures from December through February, according to a NOAA report for the winter season.