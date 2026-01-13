Don’t be too excited about snow in the forecast, Baltimore. It likely won’t stick, unless you make a trek to the Alleghenies.

After a sunny Tuesday, there’s a 60% chance of precipitation on Wednesday evening as some light rain turns into snow. But no accumulation is expected, said Andrew Snyder, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington Office.

Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will hover in the high 40s to low 50s, with some winds in the afternoon. Temperatures will drop starting Thursday, with a high of 32 and low of 20. Friday is expected to be just as chilly with a high of 35 and a low of 29.

Another system could be moving into Maryland over the weekend, though it’s too early to tell, Snyder said. Preliminary forecasts show Sunday and Martin Luther King Jr. Day will see temperatures in the mid-30s.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted a warmer than usual winter for much of the country, including Maryland. The region saw high winds and freezing rain in December, with the weather warming up on Christmas.