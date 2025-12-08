Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures peaked in the upper 30s and lower 40s across metro Baltimore Sunday. A chilly, but dry, evening is in the forecast across our area ahead of another strong cold front and blast of cold weather.

Freezing cold weather returns this week

A strong front will sweep through Maryland between 7 p.m. this evening and 2 a.m. Monday morning. Behind the front, temperatures drop below freezing and winds become gusty. The front moves through the Baltimore metro without any rain or snow.

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s by sunrise on Monday morning. A gusty breeze will have it feeling like it’s in the teens and lower 20s. You’ll want all the winter layers on as you head out the door early Monday. Temperatures struggle to warm much heading into Monday afternoon. Many communities will have afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-30s, with a wind gusting up to 30 MPH.

A few flurries are possible along and south of Route 50 as a system passes to our south. A steady light snow will impact areas south of D.C. down into Roanoke, Richmond and over to Norfolk. Use caution if driving down that way.

Cold weather continues into Tuesday. The second day of the workweek begins with temperatures in the teens and lower 20s. Once again, the afternoon will be spent in the 30s.

Temperatures warm into the 40s and lower 50s on Wednesday, with more clouds and a chance of spotty rain.

Wintry weather possible late this week

The next chance of rain arrives on Wednesday, but the chance is low.

A greater chance of rain and/or wintry mix arrives Thursday. As of Sunday evening’s forecast, the chance of showers increases Thursday evening and lingers into Friday morning. Snow, sleet and rain or freezing rain are all possible as this system moves through. Accumulation and overall impact appears low at this time.

The extended forecast remains a bit more uncertain than normal, with many “moving pieces” that are difficult to pin-down several days in advance. Some changes to the forecast remain possible through the week.