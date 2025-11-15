Seven counties in Maryland will be under fire weather watch starting Sunday because of dry conditions and high winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents of Howard, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Montgomery, Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties could have increased fire risk Sunday, said Kevin Witt, a meteorologist in the weather service’s Baltimore/Washington Forecast Office.

These counties should expect winds up to 45 mph and humidity levels as low as 15% on Sunday morning through the evening, Witt said. While under the fire weather watch, residents should refrain from burnings, he added, because dry grass and leaves can easily catch fire.

“It’s pretty easy for wildfires to spread with that kind of wind,” Witt said.

The Baltimore area will have humidity as low as 25% on Sunday but has not been placed under fire weather watch.

There is usually an uptick in fires during the winter as people turn up their space heaters and stoves to keep warm. November usually kicks off the busy season for firefighters in Baltimore.

The city experienced three severe fires last week in Hampden, Remington and Canton that destroyed businesses and temporarily displaced residents.

The Baltimore area will be sunny Sunday with a high of 59 degrees and temperatures dipping into the high 30s at night, according to the weather service. Monday will be another sunny day but will cool down, with a high of 51 degrees and a low of 35. Some other areas in Maryland may dip below freezing Sunday and Monday.