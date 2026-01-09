Nothing says Maryland pride more than hiking in state parks — at least according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

As the U.S. turns 250 years old, the department is inviting Marylanders to hike 250 miles of state park trails by the end of 2026. The number may seem daunting, said Ranger Melissa Boyle Acuti, chief of interpretation for the Maryland Park Service, but it’s more doable than it sounds.

“When we sat down and did the math, we were like, ‘Wait, that’s actually not an unreasonable challenge,” she said.

Acuti said the challenge would amount to roughly 5 miles per week, but you don’t have to go it alone. Marylanders can take on the challenge as an individual or team. Groups need a designated captain to register, and miles can be tracked using a smartphone or a smartwatch, or logged in a trail journal or tracking sheet.

Registration starts at $25, and the fee is donated to the Maryland Park Service. Everyone who registers gets a commemorative keepsake for participating.

For anyone interested in joining the challenge who isn’t familiar with state parks, Acuti suggested checking out ranger-led hikes. There are plenty of accessible and paved trails, too, including former railroads, Acuti said.

If you have kids, Acuti said to introduce them to Myles, the gray squirrel mascot for this challenge. There’s an image of Myles that kids can print, cut out and take with them while hiking.

Where to go hiking

There are more than 60 state parks across Maryland, offering trails for all levels of hiking experience. Park officials encourage hikers to stick to trails, take trash with them and leave what they find — such as plants, rocks and historical items — where they found it.

People taking on the challenge could buy an Annual State Park & Trail Passport, which costs $75 for residents, instead of paying the day-use fees at many parks.

Here are trails to consider.

Appalachian Trail

The 2,168-mile trail crosses from Georgia to Maine. The Maryland portion of the trail is almost 40 miles long, following the ridgeline of South Mountain.

Check the DNR’s website for the closest access point to you.

Calvert Cliffs State Park

There are 13 miles of hiking trails in this park, along with a sandy beach, marshlands and fossils. Go to log miles; stay for the shark teeth.

10540 H.G. Trueman Road, Lusby

Gunpowder Falls State Park

With more than 120 miles of trails and historic sites, this is one of the largest state parks in Maryland. One of the highlights, according to the department, is the Torrey C. Brown Rail Trail, an abandoned railroad line that crosses 19.7 miles through Northern Baltimore County.

2813 Jerusalem R​oad, ​​​​​​​Kingsville

Rocks State Park

This state park was created to protect the King and Queen Seat, a 190-foot-high rock outcrop overlooking Deer Creek. It also has Kilgore Falls and several miles of hiking trails.

3318 Rocks Chrome Hill Road, Jarrettsville

Swallow Falls State Park

If you can’t get enough of waterfalls, check out Muddy Creek Falls, a 53-foot waterfall, at Swallow Falls State Park. There’s also a hiking trail through an old-growth forest in Garrett County.

2470 Maple Glade Road, Oakland