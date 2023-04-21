Update: We asked, you answered. We’ve updated our guide to include the trails readers of The Scan swear by, from scenic city views to stretches abundant with wildlife. — Tennyson

You might not realize this but there are tons of great hiking opportunities right here in Charm City! I recently moved from what I considered a hiker’s mecca, Los Angeles. But this returning Marylander has been visiting the many area trails — and loving it!

Beside the physical exercise from hiking, being out in the fresh air and sunshine helps me to clear my mind. It soothes and renews my spirit from all the ills of the world. I think Morpheus from the movie “The Matrix” said it best: “You need to free your mind!”

For me, Mother Earth is my doctor, and nature my priest. To prove my point, during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, how many of you felt better when you got out of the house and took a walk?

So, to help you further free your mind, here are 10 of my favorite hikes I’ve taken since returning to Maryland, plus four more recommended by readers of The Scan, The Banner’s flagship daily newsletter.

All the hikes offer scenic views and are at most an hour’s drive from the Inner Harbor, and they can be found on the AllTrails app.

Preparing for a hike

Rule No. 1: Always plan ahead for your hike, no matter the difficulty. Here are a few things I think are essential to have before you lace up those hiking boots and hit the trails:

1. The route: Familiarize yourself with the route you will be taking.

2. A headlamp: If you are planning a very early or late in the evening hike.

3. Sun protection: Sunglasses, sun-protective clothes and sunscreen.

4. Hydration: Bring more water than you think you will need.

5. Layers: On cooler hikes, wear moisture-wicking non-cotton garments.

6. A knife: This ex-Boy Scout recommends being prepared!

7. First aid: Even if you’re leaving it in the car, have a kit handy.

8. Emergency shelter: Those thin silver blankets may look cheap, but they do the job.

9. Nutrition: Can you say granola bars?

10. Navigation: Carry your mobile phone for navigation apps and emergency calls.

Lastly, let’s be respectful to the great outdoors so future generations also get to enjoy nature as we do. We are but visitors in nature and these beautiful places need our help. Leave the trails in better shape than the way you found them. Leave no trace. If you pack it in, pack it out.

Let’s hit the trails.

Lake Roland Park

Lake Roland Park. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Location: 1000 Lakeside Dr., Baltimore

Distance from Inner Harbor: 8.3 miles (20 minutes)

Hike distance: 7.7 miles for the Big Tree Loop, the longest path featured on AllTrails

Elevation gain: 531 feet for the Big Tree Loop

Difficulty: Easy to moderate

Right in our own backyard, Lake Roland Park offers great hiking trails for casual and serious hikers. It features a maze of wonderful paths varying from easy to moderate climbs and distances.

It is unlikely that you will encounter many other people while exploring the park during weekdays. The weekend is a vastly different story during peak hiking season. I am told by local avid hikers that April through September, when the foliage is lush and green, is the best time for these trails, although I did love the changing leaves during the fall. The autumn colors are phenomenal and the weather a bit brisker and more suited for a longer hike. Dogs are welcome and must be on a leash while in the park.

Merryman’s Mill Trail

Merryman’s Mill Trail. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Location: 2583 MD 146, Cockeysville

Distance from Inner Harbor: 18.4 miles (28 minutes)

Hike distance: 9 miles

Elevation gain: 1,003 feet

Difficulty: Moderate

Lutherville-Timonium offers a trying 9-mile hiking loop in the Merryman’s Mill Trail. Even though I have given this trail a moderate rating, it is a bit more challenging because of the distance. In April, parts of the trail can be a bit muddy due to those April showers. I am told the trail is open year-round, making it popular with snowshoers and mountain bikers. The chances of encountering other hikers are higher. The lake is used quite a bit for fishing, and you may spot a few anglers off the lake banks. Leashed dogs are welcome. This trail receives high marks from the AllTrails app for its water views and wildlife.

Lake Kittamaqundi to Wilde Lake Trail

Lake Kittamaqundi to Wilde Lake Trail. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Location: 10275 Wincopin Cir., Columbia

Distance from Inner Harbor: 18.4 miles (28 minutes)

Hike distance: 2.9 miles

Elevation gain: 62 feet

Difficulty: Easy

This trail south of Baltimore is shorter and easier. It should take you a mere 55 minutes at a leisurely pace. This trail is great for road biking, running and walking. I suggest you park at the Lake Kittamaqundi pier, adjacent to The Mall in Columbia, where there is plenty of parking.

You will most likely encounter lots of other people out exploring the trail. The best time of year to go is April to September, and dogs are welcome on a leash. Just remember this trail is like a hobbit’s tale: You have to get “there and back again!” It is not a complete loop, so you will have to backtrack to return to your car.

The best part about this trail, though, is not the trail, the views or even the people you encounter along the way — it’s the many pubs and restaurants in the area. So, grab a couple of mates, hit the trail and hoist a few cold ones after the hike. Think about bringing a designated driver or using a ride-hailing app if you decide to drink later.

Wilde Lake Loop

Wilde Lake Loop. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Location: 10400 Cross Fox Ln., Columbia

Distance from Inner Harbor: 21.8 miles (29 minutes)

Hike distance: 1.3 miles

Elevation gain: 49 feet

Difficulty: Easy

We are going to stay in Columbia for this next easy hike. The Columbia Association created the 22-acre Wilde Lake in 1967 as part of its planned neighborhoods. The trail features a small meadow of grass and streams. Parking at the location is off Hyla Brook Road in the Birches neighborhood off Little Patuxent Parkway.

The trail around the lake is a paved 1.3-mile course and should take 20 to 25 minutes. So, if you are in need of 10,000 daily steps, consider three laps around the lake. I am not sure if dogs are officially permitted, but I have seen a few on a leash during my hikes. For additional miles, consider combining the Lake Kittamaqundi to Wilde Lake Trail with the Wilde Lake Loop.

Avalon Loop Trail

Avalon Loop Trail. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Location: 5120 South St., Halethorpe

Distance from Inner Harbor: 8.8 miles (15 minutes)

Hike distance: 21.1 miles

Elevation gain: 2,011 feet

Difficulty: Moderate+

Put on your big-boy hiking boots and bring plenty of water and a snack, because this hike is 21.1 miles. This trail is super fun and starts off very scenic. The trail can be a little hilly, but all in all it’s an excellent mixture of terrain with an incredible variety of trees and wildlife.

There are areas of tall grass and marsh hills, and the trail thins at certain spots. Another fortunate thing about this loop is there are plenty of opportunities to turn off and head back if you’re not feeling the full 21.1 miles and eight hours it will take to master the hike. The early parts of this trail did get a little crowded, but after the sixth mile the crowd thinned considerably, and we separated the weekend hikers from the die-hards.

Avalon is family-friendly, and leashed dogs are permitted. There is a small waterfall, and I will not ruin the surprise of its location — just keep your eyes peeled for it. There is a park entrance fee of $2, or you can use Maryland’s $75 annual state park pass (which is well worth the purchase).

Baltimore Waterfront Promenade: Canton Waterfront Park to Fells Point

Canton Waterfront Park. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)

Location: 1401 South Linwood Ave., Baltimore

Distance from Inner Harbor: 2.4 miles (14 minutes)

Hike distance: 4.7 miles

Elevation gain: 59 feet

Difficulty: Easy

Grab a couple of friends, meet up at the waterfront and check out this urban trail that’s popular with bikers, runners and walkers. This trail is wheelchair-, kid- and stroller-friendly, and dogs on leashes are permitted. The promenade trail is open year-round and sports great views of the Baltimore harbor. Try not to be tempted to stop in to the many bars and restaurants that dot the route. The path is about 4.7 miles out and back, for an estimated 90 minutes of hiking time. Easy peasy!

Druid Hill Park

Druid Hill Park. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner)

Location: 900 Druid Park Lake Dr., Baltimore

Distance from Inner Harbor: 4.2 miles (10 minutes)

Hike distance: 5 miles

Elevation gain: 259 feet

Difficulty: Easy

One of the more popular in-town hiking trails is located in Druid Hill Park. This paved loop is a nice stroll around the park and the zoo. The trail is open for walking, hiking and biking. While I rate this trail as easy, there are a few hilly areas, but nothing too strenuous. I did experience a lot of other walkers and hikers during a few trips to this park. I’m looking forward to hitting this trail, which is open year-round, during the autumn months to see the spectacular foliage colors.

Forest Glen, Pigs Run, Santee Branch, and Backside of Nun’s

Forest Glen, Pigs Run, Santee Branch, and Backside of Nun’s. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Location: 1101 Hilton Ave., Catonsville

Distance from Inner Harbor: 11.4 miles (20 minutes)

Hike distance: 3.6 miles

Elevation gain: 492 feet

Difficulty: Moderate+

Before I start rating this hike, can someone please tell me who named this trail? It’s a mouthful, my goodness!

The park was very crowded the day I went for my hike. The park rangers explained that this trail is very popular.

There are fishing spots, and you will see plenty of walkers, hikers and bikers. I hear the spring and summer months are the most popular times for this trail. There is a $5 per person entry fee to the park from Memorial Day through Labor Day. After Labor Day the fee switches to $5 per vehicle. Again, I would recommend purchasing the $75 annual Maryland state park pass if you plan on hiking in and around the parks. The park and trail are family-friendly and allow leashed four-legged family members.

The actual hike started off on a crowded path that thinned after the first 2 miles. There are a few other loops you can take. I suggest using a GPS or a guidance app, such as TrailLink or AllTrails. I took a wrong turn and had to backtrack to the main trail.

Bring water! I hiked this path in warmer weather and was sweating more than I expected. Some of the trail’s areas were a bit steep. About a mile or so along the river is paved. All in all, it was a good hike, and it got the old heart pumping!

Stony Run Walking Path

One entrance to Stony Run, on Remington Avenue. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Location: Wyman Park, Baltimore

Distance from Inner Harbor: 8 miles (10 minutes)

Hike distance: 5.5 miles

Elevation gain: 262 feet

Difficulty: Easy

One of the most kid-friendly hiking trails is the Stony Run Walking Path. This paved path is not a loop — there and back again is about 5.5 miles. There is minimal elevation climb, so I will give this trail a rating of easy. Weekends tend to be very busy with family hikers. Your furry friend is welcome on this family nature outing, but please keep them on a leash.

This trail is open year-round and features lush green vegetation. I did not see much wildlife or birds on this trail. I believe the abundance of two-legged animals keeps the wildlife at bay. The trail follows the Stony Run stream that is, in my opinion, more of a babbling brook.

I was not so adventurous, but I did notice a lot of hikers getting off the beaten trail and hiking along the water’s edge. And a few were hopping on rocks across the stream. All in all, this was an excellent workout. I got in my step goal for the day and met more local Baltimoreans; it’s always a bonus to spend time with my people.

Jones Falls Trail

Jones Falls Trail. (The Baltimore Banner)

Location: 3914-3700 Clipper Rd., Baltimore

Distance from Inner Harbor: 5.1 miles (13 minutes)

Hike distance: 2.6 miles

Elevation gain: 216 feet

Difficulty: Easy

This popular trail features an extremely easy and paved path that is well marked; it’s great for kids and furry companions. As with most parks, please keep your dog on a leash.

This felt like more of an afternoon stroll; I would consider this trail the perfect Sunday afternoon family outing. I will admit that the day I decided to take this hike, nature decided that I needed a bath and it poured on me — and no, I did not have rain gear.

For those extreme hikers who want more of a challenge, consider the more difficult Jones Falls Trail: Inner Harbor to Western Run Park option. It’s 23.8 miles round trip, though elevation gain is minimal, only 918 feet. This took me just over nine hours to complete. Bring a light backpack with water and snacks. It’s a true day hike!

Gwynns Falls Trail

Location: Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park, Baltimore

Distance from Inner Harbor: 6.1 miles (17 minutes)

Hike distance: 22 miles

Elevation gain: Unavailable

Difficulty: Easy

This one was popular with readers of The Scan. The Gwynns Falls Trail is a 22-mile network through West and Southwest Baltimore that links neighborhoods to parks, history and the Inner Harbor. It’s a mix of forest paths, street routes and waterfront views. You’ll find trailheads, color-marked hiking routes and even guided nature walks along the way.

It travels from the end of 70 to the Inner Harbor. If you’re going into the city, it’s largely downhill (and vice versa if you’re heading back out of the city). There’s a wide range of scenery, from woods to parks to city roads, depending on where you are on the trail. Amelia D.

Masonville Cove

Location: 1000 Frankfurst Ave, Baltimore

Distance from Inner Harbor: 5.1 miles (12 minutes)

Hike distance: 2 miles

Elevation gain: Unavailable

Difficulty: Easy

This network near Brooklyn is popular for birding, fishing and running. You might even get some quiet time if you go early or late — but leave the pups at home; dogs aren’t allowed. Part of the allure is its nature center, where families can drop in and learn about nearby wildlife.

Masonville Cove is a hidden gem in South Baltimore, offering peaceful trails along the Patapsco River with sweeping waterfront views, abundant birdlife and a unique mix of restored wetlands and woodlands. It’s part of the nation’s first Urban Wildlife Refuge Partnership and is a model for community-centered conservation. Gabrielle R.

Irvine Nature Center

Location: 11201 Garrison Forest Rd., Owings Mills

Distance from Inner Harbor: 19 miles (28 minutes)

Hike distance: 8 miles

Elevation gain: Unavailable

Difficulty: Easy

Irvine Nature Center is home to roughly 8 miles of trails. It’s a great spot for birding, hiking and walking — and you probably won’t run into many people.

Eat blackberries while walking along beautiful flowers; bonus: look for snakes and coyotes. Danni S.

Centennial Lake Loop

Location: 10000 Clarksville Pk., Ellicott City

Distance from Inner Harbor: 19 miles (24 minutes)

Hike distance: 2.5 miles

Elevation gain: 98 feet

Difficulty: Easy

According to AllTrails, Centennial Park’s 2.5-mile loop circles a lake with open fields, shady wooded stretches and plenty of wildlife. Along the way, you’ll spot tree labels, benches and a pier with a wide-open lake view — making it both scenic and educational.