The National Aquarium asked for help naming dozens of cold-stunned sea turtles after Baltimore neighborhoods. As expected, many answered the call.

Officials said they received nearly 500 submissions of neighborly name suggestions for the reptiles.

“This was the first naming theme we had that was more locally based, and I do feel that we definitely got more traction from the public,” said Margot Madden, the animal rescue manager at the National Aquarium.

In December, the National Aquarium received a group of cold-stunned sea turtles from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to rehabilitate. All but one survived transport from Massachusetts, and there’s one from last year’s cold-stunning event still in the aquarium’s care, Madden said.

Here are the Baltimore-inspired names of the 39 new turtles — 20 green sea turtles and 19 Kemp’s ridley turtles — the aquarium has been supporting in the wake of this year’s cold-stunning event:

Ashburton Barclay Bayview Bolton Hill Brewers Hill Brooklyn Canton Cherry Hill Curtis Bay Dorchester Fallstaff Federal Hill Fells Point Frankford Glen Greektown Hamilton Hampden Hillen Irvington Jonestown Lakeland Liberty Square Little Italy Locust Point Mayfield Mount Vernon Oaklee Oliver Orangeville Otterbein Overlea Patterson Park Pimlico Riverside Saint Paul Upton Violetville Westfield

Naming a turtle Jonestown is particularly special for their team, as that’s where the National Aquarium’s Animal Care and Rescue Center is located.

Cold-stunning happens when water and air temperatures drop. Cold-stunned sea turtles can have weakened immune systems, poor regulation of their floating, and other health issues that make them susceptible to injuries and predators, according to the National Aquarium. Experts say rising water temperatures have caused sea turtles to swim farther north to places where they are more likely to experience cold stunning.

Assisted by a team of volunteers, National Aquarium staff examine the sea turtles as they arrive for their rehabilitation journey. (National Aquarium)

Madden said the sea turtles undergo daily observations, feedings of a tailored diet, and medical treatment while at the National Aquarium. Once these Baltimore-named, cold-stunned sea turtles receive medical clearance, they’ll be released in Florida, where the water is compatible with their body temperature.

For the healthiest among the bunch, the aquarium said that could be as early as February. They’ll still have their Baltimore names, and Madden hopes that keeps the local community engaged with the animals.

“When people form these personal connections, they become invested,” Madden said, adding that she hopes that investment carries through to what “people can do at home to help protect our environment that these animals are living in.”