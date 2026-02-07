The National Aquarium asked for help naming dozens of cold-stunned sea turtles after Baltimore neighborhoods. As expected, many answered the call.

Officials said they received nearly 500 submissions of neighborly name suggestions for the reptiles.

“This was the first naming theme we had that was more locally based, and I do feel that we definitely got more traction from the public,” said Margot Madden, the animal rescue manager at the National Aquarium.

In December, the National Aquarium received a group of cold-stunned sea turtles from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to rehabilitate. All but one survived transport from Massachusetts, and there’s one from last year’s cold-stunning event still in the aquarium’s care, Madden said.

Here are the Baltimore-inspired names of the 39 new turtles — 20 green sea turtles and 19 Kemp’s ridley turtles — the aquarium has been supporting in the wake of this year’s cold-stunning event:

  1. Ashburton
  2. Barclay
  3. Bayview
  4. Bolton Hill
  5. Brewers Hill
  6. Brooklyn
  7. Canton
  8. Cherry Hill
  9. Curtis Bay
  10. Dorchester
  11. Fallstaff
  12. Federal Hill
  13. Fells Point
  14. Frankford
  15. Glen
  16. Greektown
  17. Hamilton
  18. Hampden
  19. Hillen
  20. Irvington
  21. Jonestown
  22. Lakeland
  23. Liberty Square
  24. Little Italy
  25. Locust Point
  26. Mayfield
  27. Mount Vernon
  28. Oaklee
  29. Oliver
  30. Orangeville
  31. Otterbein
  32. Overlea
  33. Patterson Park
  34. Pimlico
  35. Riverside
  36. Saint Paul
  37. Upton
  38. Violetville
  39. Westfield

Naming a turtle Jonestown is particularly special for their team, as that’s where the National Aquarium’s Animal Care and Rescue Center is located.

Cold-stunning happens when water and air temperatures drop. Cold-stunned sea turtles can have weakened immune systems, poor regulation of their floating, and other health issues that make them susceptible to injuries and predators, according to the National Aquarium. Experts say rising water temperatures have caused sea turtles to swim farther north to places where they are more likely to experience cold stunning.

Assisted by a team of volunteers, Animal Rescue and Animal Health staff exam cold-stunned sea turtles as they arrive at the National Aquarium to start their rehabilitation journey. December 3, 2025
Assisted by a team of volunteers, National Aquarium staff examine the sea turtles as they arrive for their rehabilitation journey. (National Aquarium)

Madden said the sea turtles undergo daily observations, feedings of a tailored diet, and medical treatment while at the National Aquarium. Once these Baltimore-named, cold-stunned sea turtles receive medical clearance, they’ll be released in Florida, where the water is compatible with their body temperature.

For the healthiest among the bunch, the aquarium said that could be as early as February. They’ll still have their Baltimore names, and Madden hopes that keeps the local community engaged with the animals.

“When people form these personal connections, they become invested,” Madden said, adding that she hopes that investment carries through to what “people can do at home to help protect our environment that these animals are living in.”