Edmonson? Vernon? Canton? The National Aquarium is looking to name this year’s rescued cold-stunted sea turtles after neighborhoods in Baltimore.

Baltimoreans have until Dec. 1 to nominate a name reminiscent of their neighborhood and share what they love about the chunk of Charm City they call home. The National Aquarium will share the “neighborly” names of the sea turtles.

Aquarium personnel rescue and rehab the sea turtles after they experience health issues due to ocean water rapidly cooling during seasonal changes. Malia Hale, the director of animal rescue at the National Aquarium, said the team is anticipating treating 30 to 40 turtles this season.

So the race is on for 279 neighborhoods in Baltimore.

“We thought honoring our hometown by selecting Baltimore neighborhoods as rescue names would be both fun and a great opportunity to connect our Baltimore community with these animals who spend weeks or months here at the National Aquarium receiving rehabilitative care before making their way back to the ocean,” Hale said.

Meghan McCorkell, the executive director of Live Baltimore, a nonprofit residents organization charged with attracting and retaining people in neighborhoods across the city, believes the “competition” creates a connection between conservation work happening at the National Aquarium and Baltimore residents. In her role — and being a resident for nearly 15 years — she’s witnessed firsthand the pride the people of Baltimore take in their neighborhoods.

“Each neighborhood has a different flavor, a different character, a different identity, different traditions,” McCorkell said. “Everyone thinks their neighborhood is the best, and everyone is right.”

Early front-runners are Hamilton, Hampden and Roland (Park), Hale said, but more are rolling in.

Haydee Rodriguez of Oakenshawe proposed her neighborhood (Oakie for short) because it has the best of Baltimore within walking distance: the 32nd Street Farmers Market, Waverly Branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library, the Baltimore Museum of Art and more.

Marianna Fleischman of Fells Prospect suggested Prospecter, saying she loves the historical significance of her neighborhood and how it is uniquely situated among Fells Point, Patterson Park and the waterfront.

As a resident of Brewers Hill, McCorkell said she’d love to see a turtle named Brewer. Whatever wins, residents’ love for Baltimore as a whole is at the heart of the friendly competition.

“I love Baltimore because it is a city of neighborhoods. It’s a city that we are so prideful of. It’s a city of grit. It’s a city of determination. It’s a place of opportunity,” McCorkell said. “The turtles have a lot in common with how strong and powerful our city is.”