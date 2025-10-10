Welcome to the Montgomery County weekly sports roundup.

My name is Danielle Allentuck, and I recently joined the Montgomery County newsroom after covering the Orioles for The Banner for the last three years. I’m thrilled to return home to cover sports in the county where I grew up.

This weekly roundup is a place to highlight local games, events and athletes with connections to Montgomery County. The Banner is covering sports at the county level for the first time, so I’d love to hear from you on what we should be covering. Have a game, athlete or story you think we should write about? Send me an email at danielle.allentuck@thebanner.com.

Here’s what’s coming this week:

High school football: Quince Orchard vs. Sherwood

It’s a battle of the unbeaten powerhouses. Sherwood (5-0) will travel to Quince Orchard (5-0) at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Both are reigning division champions, and this will likely be the biggest test either team faces until the playoffs.

Sherwood’s won its five contests by a combined score of 186-19. Its defense has racked up three shutouts. Quince Orchard boasts quarterback Will Drakeford and a strong defensive line that will have its hands full with Sherwood’s ability to run the ball downhill.

“It’s not often that you get teams that are both 5-0 playing each other,” Quince Orchard coach John Kelley said. “I think the antenna on the kids’ heads definitely goes up to play another team that is 5-0, as opposed to a team that’s 0-5. It’s just a chance for us to focus on ourself and try to get better this week in practice and play well on Friday.”

High school flag football: Seneca Valley at Clarksburg

Clarksburg proved last year, during the inaugural flag football season in Montgomery County, that it is a force by winning the state championship at M&T Bank Stadium. Aysia Jones-Robinson, a key part of the run last season, is back as Clarksburg, undefeated, surges through its regular season. It will host Seneca Valley (4-3) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in one of the final tuneups before the postseason.

NFL: Patriots at Saints

Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup features a handful of Montgomery County natives going head to head. On the Patriots, Stefon Diggs, a Gaithersburg native who graduated from Good Counsel and the University of Maryland, and Mack Hollins, a Rockville native who attended Wootton, help anchor the receiving corps. For the Saints, Bryan Bresee, a Damascus alum, is a defensive tackle whose fourth-quarter forced fumble last week helped New Orleans pick up its first win.

AHL hockey: Patrick Giles

It’s opening weekend in the AHL, and Montgomery County will be represented by Patrick Giles, a Chevy Chase native who went to Landon School. Giles, a forward, plays for the San Jose Barracudas, the AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks. They will open their season on Saturday against Bakersfield at 9 p.m. EST.

Giles made his NHL debut last season, playing 17 games for the Panthers and the Sharks, scoring one goal.

MoCo Epic: Mountain biking race

Looking to hit the trails this weekend? MoCo Epic, a mountain biking race, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a packed schedule of events. On Saturday, join in on skill clinics, family rides and a community dinner. The races, ranging from 10 miles to 100, including adaptive options, begin at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Proceeds from the rides support the upkeep and creation of local trails. Same-day registrations will be accepted.