You still have plenty of chances for fall-related activities, from pumpkin carving to stein hoisting this weekend. But venues across Montgomery County are also offering square dancing lessons and a celebration of a Korean mid-autumn festival.

Square dancing

Oct. 9, 7-10 p.m.

Glen Echo Park opens up its bumper car pavilion for square dancing and flatfoot dancing lessons followed by a live band that will accompany dancers who want to show off their new skills.

Tickets are $5-$15; admission is free for children 12 and under.

gerf

Oct. 9, 8:30 p.m.

The Silver Spring trio gerf craft bright, springy hooks on their latest EP, “Fever.” They open for Dead Tooth and Bloiters at Silver Spring’s Quarry House Tavern. Tickets are $15-$17.

Noir City D.C.

Oct. 10-23

AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center showcases a film noir series. Some you may recognize (Stanley Kubrick’s “The Killing”), along with rare gems — some of which will be shown in 35mm film format.

Individual screening tickets are $15. An all-access pass to the festival is $200.

Drinking and carving

Oct. 11, noon-3 p.m. (Silver Spring) and 2-5 p.m. (Rockville)

Want a beer to accompany your pumpkin carving? Head to the Silver Spring or Rockville outposts of the Silver Branch Brewing Co., where $15 gets you a mini pumpkin and a beer.

Korean mid-autumn festival

Oct. 11, 1-3:30 p.m.

The Gaithersburg Community Museum hosts a Discovery Days series for visitors of all ages to learn about new topics and cultures. Saturday’s edition celebrates Chuseok, a Korean harvest festival, which will include a special dance performance at 1:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

7 Locks Fall Fest

Oct. 11, 3-8 p.m.

The Rockville brewery is mashing up Oktoberfest with Halloween festivities for an afternoon of live music, traditional German food and mini-pumpkin painting. A flight of Oktoberfest, Pumpkin Ale and Festbier will be available for $8.

Admission is free, but a 1-liter stein that includes a pour of beer is on sale now for $28.52.

Oktoberfest in Gaithersburg

Oct. 12, noon-5 p.m.

Oktoberfest is a big deal in the City of Gaithersburg. Some city streets will be closed from 6 a.m-9 p.m. on Sunday to make way for the 32nd annual celebration that will include traditional Bavarian music and dancing and beers from Gaithersburg’s Saints Row Brewing.

Admission is free.