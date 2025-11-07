The Ravens (3-5) will face the Minnesota Vikings (4-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here are game predictions from The Banner’s sports staff.

Improvisation is everything

Kyle Goon, columnist (7-1): When you look at Minnesota’s schedule and see that it just knocked off the Lions, it’s cause for concern. We know defensive coordinator Brian Flores has hassled Lamar Jackson before, and with some pretty accomplished pass rushers all over the front seven, it is bound to be a trial. But the difference should be Jackson’s ability to extend plays and run the ball. With an extra-long layover between games, that hamstring should feel even better than it did in Miami.

On offense, I’m just not convinced about the Vikings. J.J. McCarthy has put together some hero efforts, but some of his throws look way, way off. With more pass rush depth and Kyle Hamilton lurking by the line of scrimmage to wreak havoc, here’s a prediction that the Ravens will show McCarthy a few things he couldn’t adequately prepare for. I’m guessing Jackson and McCarthy will be facing heat in the backfield, but Jackson has the chops to make huge plays happen on the fly.

Ravens 31, Vikings 20

A taste for more

Giana Han, reporter (6-2): The Vikings’ win over the Detroit Lions worries me. The Ravens’ glaring issues on offense and defense worry me as well. But this team is coming off back-to-back victories. It’s getting healthier and more experienced. Now that the Ravens know what winning feels like, I think they’ll be hungry for another win and eager to prove themselves. I expect them to find a way, whether that’s through Lamar Jackson’s improvisational magic or another defensive takeaway.

Ravens 24, Vikings 21

Making slow progress

Chris Korman, editor (6-2): It’d be unfair to judge the new pass rushers on their immediate impact, but what is sports for if not that? So we’ll see how Carl Lawson and Dre’Mont Jones change the picture for a defense that was already looking much less predictable with Kyle Hamilton roving near the line. Meanwhile, I expect the Ravens’ offense to take another step forward as Lamar Jackson settles back in after his injury layoff.

Ravens 31, Vikings 26

D-Hop to the rescue

Paul Mancano, Banner Ravens Podcast co-host (5-3): Last week, I predicted Isaiah Likely would have his best game of the season. He did just that, hauling in three passes for a season-best 60 yards. This week, I’m going with DeAndre Hopkins. What do quarterbacks tend to do when pressured? Float passes to their best jump-ball artists and hope they come down with the ball. If Lamar Jackson truly trusts D-Hop, who went without a catch on just one target against the Dolphins, he’ll give his most experienced wideout some 50-50 balls.

Ravens 28, Vikings 27

QB advantage won’t be enough

Jonas Shaffer, reporter (4-4): I have the utmost faith in Lamar Jackson and the utleast (not a word, but it should be) faith in J.J. McCarthy. It’s everything around them that has me reluctant to pick the Ravens. Minnesota’s coming off one of the most impressive performances of this NFL season, a road win in Detroit in which the Vikings shut down the Lions’ running game, harassed Jared Goff and got enough from McCarthy to keep the offense on schedule. If the Ravens can’t establish the run or pressure the pocket, late downs will be a nightmare inside U.S. Bank Stadium, and their two-game winning streak will go up in smoke.

Vikings 21, Ravens 20

Litmus test for Ravens

Childs Walker, contributor (5-3): This is a litmus test for the Ravens’ rebirth. If they really are on an upward trajectory, they’ll have too much firepower for the Vikings. We know Lamar Jackson’s checkered history against Brian Flores-designed blitzes, but the numbers say he has evolved into a masterful punisher of pressure. He’ll have to be against a defense that will test the Ravens’ interior blocking. Pressure is the key to discombobulating Minnesota quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Can the Ravens finally muster some, aided by deadline addition Dre’Mont Jones? There will be tense moments in a deafening road environment, but the gap between the two quarterbacks is enough reason to back the Ravens.

Ravens 31, Vikings 24

Ravens get back to NFC domination

Brandon Weigel, editor (5-3): Since 2019, Lamar Jackson’s first full season as the starter, the Ravens are 25-6 vs. NFC opponents. Two of those losses have come this season, against the Detroit Lions in Week 3 and Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, though Jackson was not active for the latter. With renewed health coming out of the bye, the Ravens beat the Chicago Bears with Tyler Huntley under center to end their four-game skid and two-game losing streak to the other conference.

The momentum from that game has carried them back toward the playoff picture and will continue to do so with another win Sunday. Baltimore’s defense is back to creating turnovers and shutting down the run, and the potential activation of two new edge rushers in practice squad signee Carl Lawson and trade acquisition Dre’Mont Jones could help them finally figure out the pressuring-the-quarterback part of the equation.

Ravens 28, Vikings 20