Finally, the Ravens have another preseason winning streak.

After winning just one game last August, a stunning reversal in an era of preseason prosperity in Baltimore, the Ravens improved to 2-0 on Saturday night with a dominant 31-13 win over the Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Dallas was outgained 399-176 inside AT&T Stadium.

The Ravens will return home ahead of their preseason finale next Saturday against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover. Here’s a look at their risers and fallers from Saturday’s game.

Risers

WR Devontez Walker: The second-year wideout hasn’t sustained the pace he had early in camp, when he was among the Ravens’ most prolific targets, but he was everywhere in the first half Saturday. He’d outgained the Cowboys easily by halftime, finishing with six catches on eight targets for 61 yards and four first downs. He won over the middle and along the sideline as he threatened cornerbacks with his deep speed. He also held up well as an outside blocker and contributed as a gunner on special teams.

CB Keyon Martin: The undrafted rookie from Louisiana had a loud first drive, dropping Cowboys running back Miles Sanders for a tackle for loss on second down and quarterback Joe Milton for a safety on third-and-long. An illegal-contact penalty on first-and-20 late in the third quarter won’t help his case, but his starting role was revealing. Martin, who added another tackle for loss, should feel good about earning a practice squad spot.

K Tyler Loop: The Ravens were hoping the sixth-round pick would lock down the starting job by their preseason finale — and he did, according to coach John Harbaugh. Loop wasn’t perfect Saturday night — two second-half kickoffs fell short of the landing zone, handing Dallas possession at the 40-yard line — but he went 5-for-6 overall, including 53-, 51- and 42-yarders. The rookie’s 6-for-8 in the preseason, with misses from 46 and 50 yards. He looks ready for Week 1.

OLB Malik Hamm: The Baltimore native hasn’t flashed in camp as often as he did two years ago, when, as an undrafted free agent, he made the Ravens’ initial 53-man roster. Hamm’s not a serious candidate for the 2025 roster, and he might be on the practice squad bubble, too. But he had a sack — accessorized with a fun celebration — and a nice tackle for loss on a run stop.

ILB Jay Higgins: The undrafted free agent and former Iowa standout is turning into a roster dark horse. The Ravens’ top four at the position — Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, rookie Teddye Buchanan and special teams stalwart Jake Hummel — seem fairly settled, but Higgins could make them consider taking a fifth. He had an interception and game-clinching pass defense in the Ravens’ preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts and added a strip sack and two special teams tackles Saturday.

Fallers

RB Rasheen Ali: Ali couldn’t sustain the momentum from his impressive preseason opener, though Harbaugh revealed after the game that the Ravens plan to carry four running backs on their initial 53-man roster, including Ali. He finished with 62 rushing yards (3.3 per carry) and had notable errors in other areas. Ali’s decision not to return the game’s opening kickoff, which bounced through the landing zone and into the end zone, led to the Ravens taking over at their 20-yard line. A bad drop, meanwhile, late in the first half led to a Cowboys interception. Ali also appeared to get his signals crossed in pass protection at least once, leading to an unblocked hit on quarterback Devin Leary.

QB Devin Leary: The 2024 sixth-round pick is running out of opportunities to prove his NFL bona fides. Leary nearly fumbled after taking over in the second half and finished 5-for-10 for 53 yards, only a slight improvement on his forgettable opener.

Reserve left tackles: Joe Noteboom has had a solid camp and looked sturdy in the preseason opener. But he allowed consecutive pressures on the Ravens’ opening drive, and he wasn’t exactly going against Micah Parsons. After Noteboom moved over to right tackle, rookie Carson Vinson stepped into his spot and was pancaked on his first drive on a drop-back. Vinson’s play steadied from there, but the fifth-round pick is far from a finished product.