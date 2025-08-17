Keyon Martin might not have a clear path to a roster spot. But the undrafted rookie cornerback seems intent on making Eric DeCosta’s decision difficult on cutdown day.

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer discuss why the arrow is pointed up for Martin and fellow rookie Reuben Lowery. Then, they break down the unimpressive play of wide receiver LaJohntay Wester and quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Devin Leary.