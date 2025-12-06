The Ravens (6-6) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore. Here are game predictions from The Banner’s sports staff and a guest picker.

Won’t get fooled again

Kyle Goon, columnist (10-2): No, you can’t make me do it. You can’t rope-a-dope me into picking the Ravens for another week expecting a sudden turnaround. I don’t even care if the dramatic comeback happens this week and this prediction looks foolish, because in my experience it’s always the Ravens looking foolish against the Steelers in the first meeting of the season.

Although I respect that the Ravens’ health is pointing in a better direction than Pittsburgh’s, Lamar Jackson’s inconsistencies have been alarming and another absence at practice seems worrying. At the moment, I don’t trust the Ravens to take care of the football, which will be the story of this matchup. I also worry about a lack of pass rush and whether Nate Wiggins will be 100% healthy.

Steelers 20, Ravens 13

The ugliest of showdowns

Giana Han, reporter (9-3): This game feels as if it’s going to come down to defense. The Steelers’ has been a takeaway machine; the Ravens’, not so much. But Pittsburgh’s defense has been on a downward slide, worsened by the loss of key players, while the Ravens have been improving. The only thing that would change my prediction is if Lamar Jackson returns to form.

Ravens 20, Steelers 17

Betting on talent

Paul Mancano, Banner Ravens Podcast co-host (8-4): A week ago, I thought there was no earthly way I could pick the Ravens to beat the Steelers. The offense flopped again against the Bengals, and the defense’s pass rush was inept against a weak Cincinnati offensive line. But then I watched the Steelers face-plant at home against the Bills. As bad as the vibes are in Baltimore, they’re even worse about 250 miles to the northwest. And, when it comes down to it, the Ravens are the more talented team.

Ravens 24, Steelers 23

Will anyone run away with the division?

Jonas Shaffer, reporter (6-6): The more efficient rushing team will win this game. On paper, that should be the Ravens — but how many times have we said that this season? The Bills pushed the Steelers around in the trenches Sunday, and with Pittsburgh rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon sidelined, Todd Monken has no excuse not to feed Derrick Henry early. If Lamar Jackson can contribute as a scrambler or on a handful of designed runs, even better.

But watch out for the Steelers’ run game, too. The Ravens don’t have a lot of experience defending offenses that line up with three tight ends or six offensive linemen, as Pittsburgh’s often does. Can safety Kyle Hamilton and rookie inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan hold up against tight end Darnell Washington and the Steelers’ heavier personnel? If not, the limitations of Aaron Rodgers and his passing attack might not matter.

Ravens 21, Steelers 13

A battle of faded contenders

Childs Walker, contributor (8-4): What a strange game. On paper, a Ravens-Steelers matchup on the first weekend of December, with pole position in the AFC North at stake, should represent the best of the NFL. Instead, it feels like a matchup of two desperate teams trying to avoid being the first to hit bottom. It’s the most important game the Ravens have played to this point, and they have reason to feel confident against a Steelers team that struggles to attack downfield or wrap up opposing ball carriers.

But are the Ravens, coming off a dreadful offensive performance against a hapless Cincinnati defense and facing renewed health questions around Lamar Jackson, in any position to exploit Pittsburgh’s weaknesses? The one thing the Steelers still do at an elite level is take the ball away. The Ravens can’t put it on the ground as frequently as they did against the Bengals. The guess here is they won’t as they eke out a close win in this battle of faded contenders.

Ravens 24, Steelers 20

Take control of the North

Brandon Weigel, editor (8-4): I refuse to believe this Ravens team is cooked. Lamar Jackson cannot stay down forever, even though he is again dealing with an ankle injury after getting stepped on in practice. Todd Monken cannot continue to keep his head in the sand and forget for long periods that he has Derrick Freakin’ Henry. The defense has rounded into form, and the offense has to clear the very low bar of not looking as putrid as it did against the Bengals.

The Steelers should be an easy enough test. Their defense allows 117.7 rushing yards per game — and was just gashed for 249 by the Buffalo Bills — and is even worse against the pass, surrendering 247.4 yards a game (28th in the NFL). Yeah, I thought Cincinnati’s awful defense would be a pushover, too, and we all know how that turned out. But there can be no screwing around on Steelers week, not when the AFC North is there for the taking.

Ravens 27, Steelers 17

Reeling Steelers will fall again

Brooke Pryor, ESPN: The Steelers are reeling after losing five of seven, and they’re coming off of a loss to the Bills in which they allowed a season-worst 249 rushing yards. Making matters worse, they won’t have rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon or safety Kyle Dugger. And on offense Aaron Rodgers is set to play his second game with a fractured left wrist. Against the Bills, he and his receivers continued a frustrating trend of not being on the same page.

The Steelers claimed veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen off waivers, but his involvement just a couple of days into being a Steeler figures to be limited, at best. Pittsburgh has historically played well against Lamar Jackson, but it struggled mightily in its final two games against Baltimore a year ago.

Ravens 24, Steelers 21