Lamar Jackson participated in the final Ravens practice ahead of Sunday’s critical game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The two-time MVP quarterback was limited Wednesday and missed Thursday due to an ankle injury. Jackson previously dealt with an ankle injury report after the Ravens’ Week 11 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson has endured several lower body injuries over the course of the season. He missed three games from Week 4 to Week 7 (with a bye week in between) for a hamstring injury.

After playing in back-to-back games against the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings without missing a practice, Jackson has missed at least one practice every week for the last four weeks.

He had knee soreness after the game against the Vikings, an ankle injury after the win over the Browns, a toe injury from the New York Jets game and now more ankle issues.

Since the Minnesota game, Jackson has struggled with accuracy. He has completed less than 60% of his passes in four straight games. Jackson also looked less mobile but seemed to improve in the most recent game, a loss to the Bengals.

The upcoming Steelers game has major playoff implications. The two teams are 6-6 and battling for the AFC North, a division unlikely to have any teams earn the a wild-card spot.

The Ravens currently have the tie breaker with more wins over common opponents.

If Jackson cannot play, Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback. He helped the Ravens beat the Chicago Bears out of the bye.