As the Ravens begin their 2025 road slate, they’re starting right where they ended: in Buffalo, New York.

However, Buffalo in early September looks very different than the frozen tundra of Buffalo in July. Whether you’re heading back to Bills Mafia territory or it’s your first time, the city will be a lot more accessible to explore.

From there, the Ravens have a very cold lineup of away cities, other than the Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 30.

To help traveling Ravens fans maximize their trips (and others they might make while following the team) The Baltimore Banner turned to local experts for suggestions on where to eat, where to stay and what to do while you’re in town. Current and former Banner reporters also contributed based on their experiences.

Buffalo Bills

Where: Highmark Stadium

When: Sept. 7, 8:20 p.m.

Reporter referrers: Alaina Getzenberg is ESPN’s Bills reporter and spent some of her childhood in Baltimore. You can find her at @agetzenberg. Katherine Fitzgerald also grew up in Baltimore and now covers the Bills for The Buffalo News. Her social is @kfitz134. Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) formerly covered the Bills and Buffalo Sabres but now covers the Detroit Lions.

Food:

Hutch’s Rachel Hopmayer, Giana Han

Toutant (one of our favorite restaurants that is closing soon but will be open this weekend) Katherine Fitzgerald and Alaina Getzenberg

Bar-Bill and Elmo’s for wings, “but be ready for long lines.” Wingnutz is also popular/a different type of wing. Katherine Fitzgerald

Southern Junction Katherine Fitzgerald

The Grange Katherine Fitzgerald

Allen Burger Venture Alaina Getzenberg

Ballyhoo is a fun bar with delicious mac and cheese. Alaina Getzenberg

JT’s Giana Han

Chef’s Giana Han

Misuta Chow’s Giana Han

Activities:

“Niagara Falls is obviously an easy trip and very pretty, although certain activities are closed for the winter.” Katherine Fitzgerald

There’s ice skating by the waterfront downtown that’s pretty fun. Alaina Getzenberg

Kansas City Chiefs

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

When: Sept. 28, 4:25 p.m.

Reporter referrers: Nate Taylor is a Chiefs beat reporter for The Athletic. You can follow him at @byNateTaylor. Jay Binkley is the Chiefs’ postgame host for Kansas City’s version of The Fan. You can follow him at @3guysinagarage or listen to him on 96.5.

Food:

Lodging:

“Most people stay on the plaza or near downtown.” Nate Taylor

“If you want fancy, that would be the plaza.” Jay Binkley

Activities:

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Nate Taylor, Jay Binkley

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Nate Taylor

National WWI Museum and Memorial, Nate Taylor, Jay Binkley

American Jazz Museum, Nate Taylor

Miami Dolphins

Where: Hard Rock Stadium

When: Oct. 39, 8:15 p.m.

Reporter referrers: David Furones covers the Miami Dolphins for the Sun Sentinel and grew up in the area. You can follow him @DavidFurones_. Joe Schad covers the Dolphins for the Palm Beach Post and can be followed @schadjoe.

Food:

“Make sure you get an authentic Cuban experience before you leave Miami, so get down to SW 8 ST, or Calle Ocho, where there’s one spot where you can try Cuban cuisine at either Versaille’s or La Carreta, across the street from one another.” David Furones

Kuro (Hollywood)

Boatyard (Fort Lauderdale) Joe Schad

Blue Moon Fish (Lauderdale by the Sea) Joe Schad

Tap 42 (Fort Lauderdale) Joe Schad

El Camino (Fort Lauderdale) Joe Schad

Lodging:

“When traveling to a road game at the Dolphins, don’t think you need to stay in Miami Beach. I would recommend Fort Lauderdale Beach or Hollywood Beach. Or, you could stay at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.” Joe Schad

Activities:

"The great thing about Hard Rock Stadium is that it’s in between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Visitors for a Dolphins game can enjoy the entire eastern shoreline of South Florida, from the party that is the heart of Miami to the more laid-back nature of Fort Lauderdale.

Get out to the beach by day. If you’re from out of town, you have to experience South Beach, where you can pop into any of a number of bars, restaurants and shops up and down Ocean Ave, Collins Ave and Lincoln Road. But most famous is probably Joe’s Stone Crab.

On Fort Lauderdale Beach, get out to the famous dive bar Elbo Room.

If you want an all-night Miami party that goes into the morning, get out to Club Space in downtown Miami, where a popular thing for early birds who like to party is to actually get sleep and wake up for a brunch there with some who have carried the party through the night. It’s also across the street from world-famous E11even, which is part-nightclub, part-strip club, so be aware you will see nudity.

The Wynwood section of Miami has an artistic vibe and is also where a lot of locals go out by night.

If you don’t want all that action, Hollywood Beach just north of Miami Gardens, where the stadium is located, has a nice boardwalk to check out.

I’ve never done these, but I’m sure there are excellent boat tours available in Miami, too." David Furones

Minnesota Vikings

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

When: Nov. 9, 1:00 p.m.

Reporter referrers: Dane Mizutani covers the Vikings for the Pioneer Press. You can follow him at @DaneMizutani. Alec Lewis covers the team for The Athletic and can be found at @alec_lewis.

Food:

Bar La Grassa (nice Italian) Alec Lewis, ( very good Italian food if you can get a reservation) Dane Mizutani

very good Italian food if you can get a reservation) SanJusan (trendy, great, Asian and Italian fusion) Giana Han, Alec Lewis

Matt’s (diver bar, famous burger Juicy Lucy) Alec Lewis, (basic but out-of-towners probably should go somewhere for a Juicy Lucy) Dane Mizutani

(basic but out-of-towners probably should go somewhere for a Juicy Lucy) Young Joni (pizza) Alec Lewis

Gai Noi (Thai adjacent) Alec Lewis, (my favorite restaurant in the Twin Cities by a mile) Dane Mizutani

(my favorite restaurant in the Twin Cities by a mile) Hazelwood (American) Alec Lewis

Runyon’s (wings) Alec Lewis

PS Steak (it’s not the traditional Manny’s, but it’s in a cool location) Giana Han

Spyhouse coffee Giana Han

Gray Fox coffee Giana Han

Lodging:

“The North Loop area is best. Bloomington near the airport does the job. There are solid spots downtown near US Bank.” Alec Lewis

Renaissance Depot (walking distance from the stadium and a good in-between hotel in terms of price point) Dane Mizutani

Hotel Ivy (probably the nicest place to stay downtown but maybe not worth it for people already spending a lot of money) Dane Mizutani

JW Marriott (far from the stadium, but the hotel is very nice, and it has easy access to Mall of America) Dane Mizutani

Activities:

“This really depends on weather. There are lots of good breweries in North Loop and Northeast. If the Timberwolves or Wild are playing that weekend, it might be fun to double dip with the Vikings.” Dane Mizutani

(note from Han: The Wild’s arena is one of my favorite in the league)

Mall of America (obviously) Alec Lewis

Stone Arch Bridge walk Alec Lewis

Paisley Park visit (Prince) Alec Lewis

North Loop bars and restaurants Alec Lewis

Wayzata visit near lake Alec Lewis

Bde Mka Ska lakes Alec Lewis

Gameday tips:

Earplugs? (half kidding). Arrive early for the pregame showtime production, and be in your seats for the Skol chant. Take a picture at the ship out in front. There are bars near the stadium and throughout North Loop that are walkable. Pregame at Surly Brewing is fun. Lewis

“Any of the bars around the stadium will do the trick. It’s good to get down there early to beat the traffic and enjoy the vibes.” Mizutani

Cleveland Browns

Where: Huntington Bank Field

When: Nov. 16, 4:25 p.m.

Reporter referrer: Joe Vardon lives in Cleveland, covering the Cavaliers for The Athletic. He can be followed at @joevardon. For a local Browns reporter, follow Daniel Oyefusi @DanielOyefusi, a former Ravens reporter who recently moved to Ohio to cover the Browns.

Food:

Lodging: The 9. If you don’t stay there, you are doing it wrong. The Westin downtown is probably next best, and the Ritz in Tower City is where a bunch of NBA teams stay. Not too bad. Joe Vardon

Activities: You’ve heard of the Rock Hall, MAYBE Great Lakes Science Center (they are right next to each other and right next to the stadium), but also the Cleveland Museum of Art, and the natural history museum on the east side (not far from Little Italy, either) are fantastic. If you’re here in September, go to Edgewater Park, and if you are as far west as Bay Village, Huntington Beach. You won’t believe it’s Cleveland. There is also a fantastic place on the outskirts of downtown (West 125th Street) called 16-Bit — it’s a ’90s arcade where MOST of the games are free and you can play all night. They would like you to buy a drink, if you don’t mind. There are five or six bars over there that are awesome, including Town Hall, a mandatory spot to check out. Joe Vardon

Game-day tips: Coat your stomach, please, before you get to the muni lot or hit any of the other hotel/radio station-sponsored pregame parties. Joe Vardon

City tips: You will do better to leave your car at the hotel and walk, BUT, if you can park in a garage with easy access to 90 East, you will catch 271 and be back on your way to Baltimore much more easily than if you park anywhere west of the stadium. Joe Vardon

Cincinnati Bengals

Where: Paycor Stadium

When: Dec. 14, 1 p.m.

Reporter referrers: Danielle Dindak covers Cincinnati news and sports for WLWT. She can be found at @danielledindak. Kelsey Conway used to work with the Ravens and is now a Bengals beat reporter for the Cincinnati Enquirer. She can be followed at @KelseyLConway.

Food:

Jeff Ruby’s Downtown. Award winner steakhouse with a one-of-a-kind dining experience. You can check out the fabulous downtown location at Fountain Square or the original location, The Precinct. Danielle Dindak, Kelsey Conway

Sotto, Kelsey Conway

Holy Grail, Kelsey Conway

Bee’s Barbecue: “Great food and drinks, plus a fun spot to watch sports.” Danielle Dindak

Pepp & Dolores: “If you want delicious, handmade pasta and good vibes, come here! Reservations are tough, but the bar is also open.” Danielle Dindak

Pata Roja Taqueria: “Great tacos and fun atmosphere! Good for a quick bite or to curb your taco needs.” Danielle Dindak

Skyline Chili: “The ultimate Cincinnati staple! You’ve got to try Cincinnati Chili (it’s not the chili your mom made). Order yourself a three-way or a cheese Coney and thank us later. (You can also find them inside Paycor).” Danielle Dindak

Bridges Nepali Cuisine Giana Han

Lodging:

Hotel Covington, 21C Hotel and Lytle Park Hotel, Danielle Dindak

There’s a very big Airbnb scene, and there are all the normal big hotels downtown like Marriott, Hilton, etc., Danielle Dindak

Activities:

“Walk the rivers downtown that connect Cincinnati and Kentucky.” Kelsey Conway

“Taste your way through Findlay Market, Ohio’s oldest continuously operated public market.” Danielle Dindak

“Ride the streetcar (it’s free!). Make a stop at Fountain Square. It can drop you off at The Banks on game day.” Danielle Dindak

“Take an underground brewery tour of Cincinnati’s historic beer district. Check out the hidden brewery caverns, and enjoy a beer tasting! Also, check out the breweries around the city: Rhinegeist, Braxton and MadTree.” Danielle Dindak

“Sam Adams Distillery tour.” Danielle Dindak

Game-day tips:

“Get to the stadium early and grab a drink at The Banks (a large outdoor space with restaurants, bars, live music and game-day activities).” Danielle Dindak

“Staying in Northern Kentucky? Take a ferry to the game! Queen City Riverboats picks up fans at The Beer Sellar and Hooters for $6 a person.” Danielle Dindak

Green Bay Packers

Where: Lambeau Field

When: TBD

Reporter referrers: Ellie French

Food:

Lodging:

St Brendans Inn

Hotel Northland (Pricier but great spot)

Lodge Kohler (PRICY for game days)

Legacy (right by Lambeau, so also pricey for game days)

Hyatt Regency

Activities

Visit Packers Hall of Fame

Walk / run / bike on the Fox River Trail

Bowling

Escape room

Oneida Casino

Pop down to Appelton (lots of other, great different restaurants. College Ave is great. There’s also a good mall down there)

Go to bars / local breweries: Cacoon, Hintetland, Badger State, Titletown Brewing, Stadium View, Aduzzi’s, Cardinals nest inside Legacy Hotel, Ned Kelly’s, Player 2 Arcade Bar, St. Brendan’s

Game day tips:

Tailgate in Lambeau parking lots and hang out in the Titletown District (across the street from Lambeau)

Bars near Lambeau: Stadium View, Anduzzi’s, The Bar, Great North Commons (new as of April 2025), D2, Badger State Brewery, Hinterland

Pittsburgh Steelers

Where: Acrisure Stadium

When: TBD

Reporter referrers: Brooke Pryor covers the team for ESPN and can be found at @bepryor. Alaina Getzenberg covers the Buffalo Bills (Week 4 at home!) but spent her childhood in Pittsburgh and Baltimore. You can follow her @agetzenberg.

Food:

Lodging:

Renaissance Downtown: great view of PNC Park and the bridges. Short drive/Uber or longer walk to the game. Brooke Pryor

Sheraton at Station Square: easy access to take the Gateway Clipper to the game on the river. Brooke Pryor

Residence Inn and Springhill Suites North Shore are walking distance to the stadium. Brooke Pryor

Activities:

PNC Park is consistently rated up there with Camden Yards. Giana Han

Heinz History Center: Ravens fans might love to hate Pittsburgh, but the exhibits are really well done — including the Western PA Sports Museum. It has turf from the Immaculate Reception (which probably isn’t something Ravens fans care about, but all incredibly well-curated). Brooke Pryor

Walnut Street in Shadyside: neighborhood shopping. Brooke Pryor. ( Note from Giana Han : Jitters Cafe is a great coffee shop, and the famous bakery Prantl’s has a location there.)

( : Jitters Cafe is a great coffee shop, and the famous bakery Prantl’s has a location there.) Strip District: kitschy shops and a great bakery (Enrico’s). Plus the Pennsylvania Macaroni Co. has amazing Italian goods. Brooke Pryor

Previous trips

Dallas Cowboys

Where: AT&T Stadium

When: 2024 season and 2025 preseason

Reporter referrers: Jori Epstein is a senior NFL reporter for Yahoo Sports who is from Dallas. You can follow her at @JoriEpstein. Aaron Kasinitz is a former Ravens reporter for PennLive who lives in Dallas, where he teaches journalism and covers the Cowboys for LoneStarLive.com. You can find him at @AaronKazreports.

Food:

“A lot of people like Pecan Lodge BBQ, but I’ve never eaten there.” Jori Epstein

“Uchi Sushi is the best but also very expensive.” Jori Epstein

“Sixty Vines is a great wine bar and restaurant.” Jori Epstein

Loro Asian Smokehouse. “Award-winning BBQ master partnered with an award-winning chef of Asian cuisine to create this amazing fusion restaurant. You can’t go wrong with the brisket or burger and any of the veggie sides. Get a bunch and share with the table.” Aaron Kasinitz

Ribbees. “The team behind Texas’ No. 1 BBQ spot opened a ribs-only concept in Fort Worth. You won’t have to wait in the super-long line at their main location, but you’ll still get incredible meat.” Aaron Kasinitz

Milagro. “Seriously delicious tacos in Dallas’ Trinity Groves. You’ll be across from a nice beer garden and right by the best lookout spot for the city’s skyline.” Aaron Kasinitz

Community Beer. “A top-notch brewery in Dallas, with a ton of outdoor space and lots of events. They’ve got great bar food and an excellent vibe. If you’d rather stick closer to Fort Worth, Martin House Brewing has lots of cool options.” Aaron Kasinitz

Lodging:

“If you want to stay close to the action in Arlington, there are several options within shouting distance of the stadium. The Loews Hotel Arlington is the one in the heart of the sports-entertainment district.” Aaron Kasinitz

“For a more luxurious choice in Dallas, The Joule is an artsy boutique hotel housed in a former bank building. It’s one of the centerpieces of the city’s downtown and a great starting point to explore the area.” Aaron Kasinitz

“The Stockyards Hotel would let you dive headfirst into cowboy culture tourism. It’s situated next to Fort Worth’s biggest attraction and filled with old-fashioned Western decor.” Aaron Kasinitz

Activities:

“If someone stays in Dallas rather than Arlington where the stadium is … outdoors, I love the Arboretum, White Rock Lake, Katy Trail. Indoors, the Sixth Floor Museum (where JFK was shot) and Perot Museum (science). Klyde Warren Park and The George W. Bush Presidential Library at SMU (I think presidential libraries are interesting regardless of their politics) too!” Jori Epstein

Sixth Floor Museum and Grassy Knoll in Dallas. “Explore the second shooter conspiracies for yourself!” Aaron Kasinitz

National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth. “Fun, small, quirky museum. Aaron Kasinitz

Dallas Arboretum and White Rock Lake. “For those interested in being outside.” Aaron Kasinitz

Fort Worth Zoo. “Word on the street is it’s better than the one in Dallas.” Aaron Kasinitz

Fort Worth Stockyards. “This historic district pays homage to the city’s role in the cattle industry. Weekend rodeo shows, daily cattle walks and dozens of Western, saloon-style bars and shops — it’s basically a version of New Orleans’ French Quarter but for cowboys.” Aaron Kasinitz

Houston Texans

Where: NRG Stadium

When: 2024 season

Reporter referrers: Greg Rajan covers sports for The Houston Chronicle and can be found at @GregRajan. DJ Bien-Aime covers the Texans for ESPN and can be found at @Djbienaime. Howard Chen is a producer for ESPN in Houston and can be followed at @TheHoChen.

Food:

Lodging:

“You can find a place to stay near NRG Stadium, which is a few miles from downtown Houston. Or you could opt for something unique at the downtown Marriott Marquis, which features a Texas-shaped lazy river on its sixth floor.” Greg Rajan

There are hotels near the stadium, but as Kyle Hamilton would describe them, they’re “mid.” “Downtown has good hotels, and it’s only 15 minutes from NRG.” DJ Bien-Aime

Agreed with all here. Downtown has the hotels. Marriott Marquis is the way to go for that Texas-shaped lazy river, solid sports bar within (Biggio’s). Howard Chen

Activities:

Memorial Park, Bayou Park, Galleria Mall, Comedy Club at the Riot and Off the Record (an old-school bar where they play old-school jams). DJ Bien-Aime

City tips:

“Houston is a pretty spread-out metro area, so it’s recommended to get a rental car. And, despite what Charles Barkley might have said recently, you may want to make a Saturday trip to Galveston and the beach there.” Greg Rajan

Los Angeles Chargers

Where: SoFi Stadium

When: 2024 season

Reporter referrers: Kyle Goon is The Banner’s columnist who moved here from Los Angeles, where he was covering the Lakers. His girlfriend, Daryl Vales, used to work for the Lakers. For a Chargers follow, check out former Banner reporter Kris Rhim’s work for ESPN (@krisrhim1).

Food:

By SoFi Stadium — Inglewood

Dulan’s Soul Food, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

Sunday Gravy, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

Randy’s Donuts (the OG location with the giant donut famously seen in movies and TV), Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

Sip and Sonder (Black woman-owned coffeeshop, roasts its own beans, both are practicing attorneys who worked at the same law firm, became friends and moved across the country to open it). Daryl Vales

By Los Angeles International Airport

In-N-Out (NOTE: This is not the famous In-N-Out also near LAX, where you can watch planes land. This is a bigger location with better parking and a drive-thru line not that much farther away). Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

Rock and Brews, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

Ayara Thai (personally my favorite Thai restaurant on the westside), Daryl Vales, and Giana Han can confirm

South Bay

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

Pancho’s Restaurant, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

Little Sister, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

El Tarasco (it has other locations nearby), Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

North of LAX

Marina Del Rey

UOVO (Kyle recommends the amatriciana), Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

Sugarfish, Daryl Vales, Kyle Goon and Giana Han

KazuNori, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

Planta Cocina, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

Venice

Night + Market Sahm, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

Wallflower, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

Gjelina, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

Wurstküche, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

Wanderlust Creamery, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

Butcher’s Daughter, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

Santa Monica

Heavy Handed, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

UOVO, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

KazuNori, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

Sugarfish, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

West LA

The Tsujita trifecta (all within walking distance of each other, but they have slight differences in their menus): Tsujita LA Artisan Noodles, Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle Annex, Killer Noodle Tsujita, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

CoCo Ichibanya, Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

Lodging:

Practical: hotels by LAX (they’re within 15 mins of SoFi driving, typical chains such as Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott), Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

For the vibes: Hotel June West LA (can be technically categorized as practical, but this one is a boutique hotel with a trendy boho rooftop pool and restaurant. Great access point to Playa Del Rey, Marina Del Rey and Venice to the north, Manhattan Beach to the south). Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

By the water: Shade Hotel Manhattan Beach (southwest of SoFi, in the heart of Manhattan Beach in the South Bay area. Walking distance to the beach and great shopping and eating). Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

Hotels in Marina Del Rey (there are a range of chains, northwest of SoFi, calmer waters in the marina, where you can paddleboard and kayak but also near the beach, great access point to Venice Beach and Santa Monica to the north). Daryl Vales and Kyle Goon

New York Giants

Where: MetLife Stadium

When: 2024 season

Reporter referrer: Charlotte Carroll covers the New York Giants for The Athletic. You can follow her at @charlottecrrll. Here’s a note from her on these recommendations: The New York Giants and Jets are a bit of a contradiction because of MetLife’s New Jersey locale. So I’ll try to give some N.J. recs because there are way better places to find NYC recs than from me.

Food: This is very Tommy DeVito-inspired, but some very good nearby Italian: Vesta Wood-Fired Grill, Annabella’s House of Mozzarella, Redd’s is a classic game-day bar but can’t say I’ve gotten to see that in person. Fiore’s House of Quality in Hoboken is my fav place for fresh mutz! Charlotte Carroll

Lodging: There’s all of New York City, or you can perhaps check out the Jersey side for better deals on hotels. There are some in the area, but keep in mind, if visiting, it might be worth just staying in New York. Or in Jersey City/Hoboken for easy city access. Charlotte Carroll

Activities: MetLife is pretty isolated, but you’re right next door to American Dream mall, so shopping. And make sure to take advantage of New York City, or at least my favorite activity if the weather is decent: a walk along the waterfront. Charlotte Carroll

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where: Raymond James Stadium

When: 2024 season

Reporter referrers: Jill Beckman was a reporter at Penn State who is now a social media specialist for the Bucs. She can be found at @_jillbeckman, but her work is found across all Buccaneers socials. Trevor Sikkema is Pro Football Focus’ lead NFL draft analyst who used to be based in Tampa Bay. You can find him at @TampaBayTre.

Food:

Lodging:

Marriott Downtown, Jill Beckman

Either Westin, Jill Beckman

Grand Hyatt, Jill Beckman

The Edition (if you want to spend more), Jill Beckman

“Jill nailed the spots to stay. I would just add, if you stay in St. Pete, you’ll be closer to the beaches, and it’s not too far of a drive into Tampa for the game.” Trevor Sikkema

Activities:

Hyde Park, Jill Beckman

Armature Works, Jill Beckman

Clearwater/St. Pete beaches, Jill Beckman

St. Pete Pier, Jill Beckman

International Plaza, Jill Beckman

Florida Aquarium, Jill Beckman

Tampa Zoo, Jill Beckman

Sparkman Wharf, Giana Han

This story has been updated.