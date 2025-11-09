Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been fined $25,154 for “verbal abuse of an official,” the NFL announced Saturday.

Bateman vented his frustration over a no-call after an incomplete third-down pass in the Ravens’ win over the Miami Dolphins last week. Cornerback Rasul Douglas appeared to hold Bateman as he ran downfield during the second quarter, leaving him looking for a flag.

Instead, Bateman was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, the first such penalty of his Ravens career. He finished the 28-6 win with two catches for 13 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

On Sunday, Bateman will play in Minnesota, where he starred for the Golden Gophers, for the first time in his career. He’ll be joined by defensive lineman Taven Bryan, who was promoted from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

The Ravens did not elevate practice squad edge rusher Carl Lawson, who signed with the team Oct. 24. Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Lawson was “ready to go” after learning the Ravens’ defense. But, with a healthy 53-man roster, several available players will be inactive Sunday.