Despite playing in just seven games so far this season, Lamar Jackson has been sacked 23 times, matching his total from 2024. How much of the fault lies at Jackson’s feet, and how much at the feet of his offensive line?

From the Castle, “Banner Ravens Podcast” cohosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer are joined by columnist Kyle Goon to discuss Baltimore’s issues up front. Then they preview Sunday’s matchup against the Jets.

Tune in live at 2 p.m.