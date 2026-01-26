Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton has few equals, but the Chargers’ Derwin James might be one of them. The five-time Pro Bowler can play all over the field, and Los Angeles’ defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter wasn’t afraid to take advantage of James’ versatility. Is there anything in how Minter handled James that might instruct how he will use Hamilton?

“Banner Ravens Podcast” co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer discuss the first hire to Minter’s coaching staff. Then, they are joined by MatchQuarters’ Cody Alexander to break down Minter’s play-calling style.

Tune in live at 1:15 p.m.