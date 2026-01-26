Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Now that Jesse Minter has been named the fourth head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, he needs to build his coaching staff.

Surrounding himself with the right people, from coordinators to assistants, will be key to creating a culture built for success.

John Harbaugh, who was fired on Jan. 6 after 18 years as the Ravens coach, has reportedly taken several assistants with him, including special teams coordinator Chris Horton and defensive line coach Dennis Johnson. He is expected to hire offensive coordinator Todd Monken if he doesn’t get a head coaching job.

There are a few other Ravens staff members Minter could choose to keep. He can also bring in people he has worked with in Los Angeles, Michigan and his other stops or add other coaching talent he identifies.

Here, the Banner will keep track of Minter’s staff as he builds it over the next few weeks.

Mike Mickens

Mike Mickens previously served as cornerbacks coach at Notre Dame, where overlapped with Ravens Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton. (Michael Caterina/AP)

Position: The Ravens are reportedly hiring Mickens as their defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

Previous position: Mickens was the defensive backs coach at Notre Dame.

Connection: In 2012, Mickens was a defensive assistant on Minter’s Indiana State staff. He was also a player at Cincinnati while Minter coached there from 2007-2008.

Notes: A cornerback at Cincinnati from 2005-2008, Mickens transitioned into coaching in 2011. He got his first opportunity at his alma mater before Minter hired him at Indiana State. After the two parted ways, Mickens worked his way up through the college ranks, making his way onto Notre Dame’s staff in 2020. Mickens started out as a cornerbacks coach until becoming the defensive backs coach in 2024, but he would have overlapped with Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton, who was there from 2019-2021.

As the defensive backs coach in 2024, Mickens helped Notre Dame finish with the top-ranked pass efficiency defense (104.4) in the FBS. They were also fourth in passing yards allowed (169.4), fourth in scoring defense (15.5) and fifth in passes intercepted (19). He has coached multiple All-Americans and had two players selected in the first three rounds of the draft last year. Although the 2025 secondary wasn’t as stout as the 2024 version, Mickens had three top-five defensive backs committed for 2026, according to 247Sports.com.