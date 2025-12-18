Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, inside linebacker Roquan Smith and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy all returned to practice Thursday after missing the week’s first session.

Jackson, who’s missed at least one practice in six straight weeks, was sidelined Wednesday by an illness. But his return should put him on track to play in a potentially must-win game Sunday night against the New England Patriots.

Coach John Harbaugh was optimistic after practice Wednesday that Stanley (knee/ankle), Smith (knee) and Van Noy (quadriceps) could also be back. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, however, remains sidelined. He left Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a minor foot injury. Defensive lineman John Jenkins was also missing.

Inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan is expected to be placed on injured reserve this week with a torn ACL.