Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The Ravens went into Week 15 with a 27% chance of making the playoffs. But by beating the Cincinnati Bengals, they simultaneously pushed themselves back into contention while knocking the Bengals out.

The win briefly pushed their chances to 44%, according to the New York Times NFL Playoff Picture. But with the Pittsburgh Steelers winning their “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Miami Dolphins, the Ravens’ chances fell to 37%.

The Steelers are currently ahead of the Ravens with a 63% chance of making the playoffs, but the race for the AFC North is not over.

Here’s how the Ravens can get in with one, two and three wins over the final three weeks:

3

If the Ravens run the table, that means they would have a 10-7 record and a win in Week 18 over the Steelers.

The Steelers could also finish with a 10-7 record if they win their two games before the season finale. The head-to-head matchup between the two teams would be tied, as would the teams’ division records (4-2).

However, the Ravens would get in with more wins over common opponents (9-3 vs. 8-4). The Ravens’ win over the Chicago Bears would effectively be the difference.

Likewise, if the Steelers win out, they get in over the Ravens, who would be 9-8.

2

If the Ravens go 2-1, they would finish the season 9-8.

The only scenario where they could get into the playoffs would be if they beat the Steelers.

Even if the Steelers lost to the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns but beat the Ravens to finish 9-8, the Steelers would get in with the better head-to-head record.

With a win over the Steelers in that scenario, the Ravens would get in with a better division record since losses to the Browns and Ravens would give Pittsburgh a division record of 3-3. Baltimore would be at 4-2.

However, if the Steelers win their next two to get to 10 wins and the Ravens drop one in that span, Baltimore would have no chance to catch up.

1

The only way the Ravens could get in by winning just one more game is if the Steelers lose out.

Which once again means the Ravens would have to beat the Steelers.

It would all come down to Week 18.