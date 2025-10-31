Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The NFL has fined the Ravens $100,000 for violating the league’s injury report policy last week, a league spokesperson confirmed Friday.

With the punishment, the Ravens avoided losing a draft pick for incorrectly listing quarterback Lamar Jackson as a full participant in last Friday’s practice while he recovered from a hamstring injury.

Under the NFL’s injury report rules, Jackson should’ve been listed as limited after practicing as the Ravens’ scout team quarterback ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. On Saturday, Jackson was retroactively downgraded and ruled out of Week 8. Tyler Huntley started and helped lead the Ravens to a 30-16 win.

Coach John Harbaugh called the injury report snafu an “honest mistake” and added, “Nobody is trying to hide anything.” The Ravens said in a statement Friday that they would not appeal the fine. A source with knowledge of the situation said the team cooperated fully with the league’s investigation of the matter.

“It is critical that the Baltimore Ravens always operate with integrity and in full accordance with NFL guidelines,” the team said.

“We clearly made an error regarding player injury reporting and cooperated transparently with the league’s investigation.

“We accept the decision by the NFL that we violated the policy and have taken steps to ensure that we will be compliant moving forward.”

The NFL’s injury report policy “has been a cornerstone of public confidence in the NFL for many decades,” according to the policy itself. “The credibility of the NFL, teams, owners and team personnel requires full compliance with and uniform enforcement of the policy.”

According to the source, the Ravens’ violation was “the result of negligence and not an attempt to gain a competitive advantage” over the Bears. Had the NFL’s investigation found that the violation was “intentional or competitive in nature,” the team could’ve faced more significant discipline, including the loss of draft picks.

On Thursday, Jackson made his first start since he hurt his hamstring in Week 4. In a 28-6 win over the Miami Dolphins, he went 18-for-23 for 204 yards and threw four touchdown passes.