Second-year cornerback Nate Wiggins broke the Ravens’ takeaway drought in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, and then he was missing at practice Thursday.

Reporters asked coach John Harbaugh on Monday if the team was worried Wiggins had been injured during the celebration following his interception — cornerback Chidobe Awuzie enthusiastically tackle-hugged him, and he came up limping — but Harbaugh denied any knowledge of the incident.

While Wiggins participated in Wednesday’s walkthrough, he wasn’t “good enough to practice” Thursday, according to Harbaugh. His injury was designated as a groin injury.

He returned to practice Friday and seemed to be participating fully during the media viewing window.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey also suffered a groin injury against the Browns but has participated in every practice this week. All of the defensive backs on the active roster were present.

The defensive front was the hardest hit group, missing Pro Bowlers Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and Kyle Van Noy (hamstring).

Madubuike has two sacks in two games this season. He played the entire game against the Cleveland Browns and spoke in the locker room after the game. However, the lineman hasn’t practiced yet this week.

Van Noy left the Browns game with his injury and hasn’t returned since.

With Van Noy out, outside linebacker David Ojabo, who has been a healthy scratch through the first two games, is expected to be activated. Rookie defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles may see more time with Madubuike out.

Fullback Patrick Ricard remains out with a calf injury. But the Ravens did get good injury news this week with the return of tight end Isaiah Likely, who was recovering from foot surgery.