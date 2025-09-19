Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely could be ready for Monday night’s game against the Detroit Lions, but he’s not rushing his rehabilitation.

Likely, who required left foot surgery after breaking his fifth metatarsal during a one-on-one drill in training camp in late July, wouldn’t commit to making his season debut Monday. In his first interview at the team facility with local reporters since the injury, Likely said he feels refreshed and eager to return — “Y’all know I want to be out there” — but that he and the Ravens are mindful of the demands of a long season.

“You always want to look at the long game because, at the end of the day in this league, it’s a turtle’s race,” Likely said. “You don’t want to get in September at 80%. And, really, understand that January’s so far away. So ... obviously, we just put up 40-plus [points] back to back. So, knowing that the offense is well capable to be able to be themselves, whether I’m on or off the field, knowing that I’m in no rush and they’re not rushing me to get back. Because me, limited, isn’t helping anyone. You guys want to see me be me.”

Likely returned to practice Friday and has been a limited participant in three workouts with the team. Still, he was excited about the prospect of returning to action, saying he got that “little-kid feeling again.”

“Something I was taught at a young age: Just don’t dwell on it,” Likely said. “Obviously, understand what you got into, understand the road ahead and try always to look at the positives in the midst of everything. And I feel like that’s what I did. I mean, obviously, if I couldn’t be there physically, I always wanted to be there, whether it was on the sideline, helping with film, whether it was in the meeting room or something in between.”

Likely had 42 catches for 477 yards and six touchdowns last season, all career highs. He entered offseason workouts looking to build on an impressive performance in the Ravens’ playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills (four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown) and make his case for a contract extension in the final year of his rookie deal.

Likely’s return could help quarterback Lamar Jackson find his old chemistry with his tight ends. Mark Andrews is the only tight end in Baltimore with a catch through two games, and he has just two receptions for 7 yards.

“The connection on the field with Lamar starts off the field,” Likely said. “Lamar’s got to trust you day to day before he trusts you on the field to make a play, and I feel like when I was a rookie, coming until now, it’s the connection I built with Lamar off the field [that] has helped me on the field.”