Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo will make his season debut Monday against the Detroit Lions, while running back Keaton Mitchell and cornerback Jaire Alexander are healthy scratches again.

Ojabo should provide depth to an outside linebacker room that will be without Kyle Van Noy, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2. The Ravens are looking for more from their pass rush, which will also be missing Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike. Madubuike was ruled out of Monday’s game with a neck injury.

Mitchell and Alexander are inactive because of roster squeezes. Third-string running back Rasheen Ali is considered more valuable to the Ravens’ special teams units, and Alexander’s contributions are mainly limited to defense. He struggled in Week 1 after a long layoff during training camp because of a knee injury.

“He’s doing great and going to be [playing] sooner rather than later,” coach John Harbaugh said of Alexander on Saturday. “He’s practicing, and it’s coming along really well. He’s chomping at the bit for sure, and I just want to be fair to him and do the right thing.”

Fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) and tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) are also inactive. Rookie offensive tackle Carson Vinson is a healthy scratch.

The Lions ruled out starting defensive end Marcus Davenport (chest). Running back Craig Reynolds, center Kingsley Eguakun, defensive linemen Chris Smith and Mekhi Wingo, and safety Thomas Harper are also inactive for Detroit.