Three weeks after he was reinstated by the NFL, Justin Tucker is still looking for a new team.

The former Ravens kicker tried out Tuesday for the Colts, who released starter Michael Badgley after a rough stretch. But Indianapolis ultimately signed former New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe to its practice squad.

Tucker, a five-time All-Pro over his 13 years in Baltimore, also worked out for the Saints last week as they looked for a replacement for Grupe. But New Orleans signed Cade York instead.

Tucker, 36, served a 10-week suspension at the start of the season for violations of the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. The ban was announced in June, less than five months after 16 Baltimore-area massage therapists accused Tucker of engaging in inappropriate behavior during sessions, leading two spas to ban him. Tucker was reinstated Nov. 11.

Tucker has repeatedly denied the allegations, which The Banner first reported in January. He also issued an apology in February.

Ravens rookie Tyler Loop, Tucker’s replacement, is 22-for-24 (91.7%) on field goals and 29-for-30 (96.7%) on extra points this season.