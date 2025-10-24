Everything looked right at the start. The Ravens breezed through the first three quarters of their Week 1 playoff rematch against the Buffalo Bills. But since Baltimore squandered that 15-point fourth-quarter lead, the offense has sputtered.

“Banner Ravens Podcast” cohost Paul Mancano is joined by beat reporter Giana Han to discuss what sources are telling her about the state of the Ravens’ offense, coordinator Todd Monken’s play-calling and the culture inside the locker room.

Tune in at 2:50 p.m.