Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, is set to play Sunday against the New York Jets.

Jackson was a full participant in practice Thursday, after which he said he was feeling good, and was estimated to be a full participant in Friday’s walk-through. He did not receive a game designation on Friday’s injury report.

Jackson also missed a practice last week with knee soreness but played every offensive snap in the Ravens’ win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns.

Only two players, starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle) and reserve cornerback Keyon Martin (ribs), were ruled out Friday. Coach John Harbaugh said after practice Friday that Bateman, who hasn’t practiced since he was hurt in a Week 10 win over the Minnesota Vikings, was progressing well in his rehabilitation and “would have a chance” of playing in the Ravens’ Thanksgiving Day game next week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey (finger) and reserve running back Justice Hill (toe), who were also held out of Sunday’s win in Cleveland, practiced fully Thursday and Friday and are set to return.

Four Jets are questionable for Sunday’s game: starting defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (foot), starting defensive end Will McDonald IV (quadriceps), reserve running back and starting kickoff returner Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) and reserve linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball (hamstring).