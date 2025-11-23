Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. was activated for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, marking another step toward his NFL debut.

Jones, a third-round pick who missed the Ravens’ offseason workouts and training camp while recovering from shoulder surgery, didn’t make his practice debut until Oct. 1. With Jones active for the first time in his career, veteran guard Ben Cleveland was a healthy scratch.

“Emery Jones Jr. has made very good progress, very quick progress,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. “It’s only been about three to four weeks. ... I would say he’s made excellent progress, and he’s getting pretty close to being ready to play.”

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle), who worked out on the field before Sunday’s game, is inactive for the second straight week. Cornerback Keyon Martin (rib) also will not play after missing the week of practice. Both were ruled out Friday.

Quarterback Cooper Rush, running back Rasheen Ali, offensive lineman Carson Vinson and defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles are also healthy scratches.

Running back Khalil Herbert, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, tight end Jelani Woods, and defensive linemen Tyler Baron and Mazi Smith, all reserves, are inactive. Starting defensive end Will McDonald and starting defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, both of whom were considered questionable, are active.