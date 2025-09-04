Tight end Isaiah Likely and fullback Patrick Ricard, key cogs in the Ravens’ game plans against the Buffalo Bills last season, are unlikely to play in Sunday’s season opener after missing another practice Thursday.

Likely hasn’t practiced since suffering a foot fracture in late July. Ricard hasn’t practiced since Aug. 14 because of a calf injury.

Likely had a team-high 73 receiving yards and a touchdown last season in the Ravens’ 27-25 playoff loss to the Bills in January. Ricard played 35 offensive snaps in the Ravens’ Week 4 blowout of Buffalo, close to a season high, and helped pave the way for a dominant ground game (271 rushing yards). He played another 25 offensive snaps in the divisional-round loss, in which the Ravens rushed for 176 yards.

With the Ravens’ depth at tight end, Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar can give offensive coordinator Todd Monken high-quality snaps as a receiver and blocker, respectively. The team could also promote tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden or rookie fullback Lucas Scott from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), meanwhile, practiced for the second straight day Thursday, raising hopes that he could be available in Week 1. Right guard Daniel Faalele, who was listed as limited Wednesday because of an illness, was also participating in drills early in practice.

Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters Friday, and game designations will be announced Friday afternoon.