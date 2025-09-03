When the Ravens signed Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, they knew he came with a lengthy injury history.

They had a plan to get him “healthy and rolling,” coach John Harbaugh said, and when Alexander missed practice on Aug. 9, Harbaugh did not express concern.

Alexander had to have his knee worked on, Harbaugh explained, and would miss a few days of practice.

But a few days turned into a few weeks. Still, Harbaugh did not worry that the veteran cornerback would miss the season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Finally, on Wednesday, 25 days after he first missed practice, Alexander returned.

In the portion of practice open to the media, Alexander participated in all of the defensive backs drills.

However, it is unclear if Alexander will start immediately. Over the course of camp, he had asked to be eased into things, according to secondary coach Chuck Pagano, since he hadn’t played football since November. He spent time working with both the first-team and second-team through the start of training camp.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie played well during that time, and continued to do so after Alexander stepped away from practice. Awuzie, another veteran, was expected to take over the third cornerback position Brandon Stephens left behind prior to Alexander signing.

Alexander must get back to full strength and show he deserves snaps more than Awuzie before he can solidify a role as the starter.

With Alexander’s return, tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) and fullback Patrick Ricard were the only players on the active roster missing from practice.