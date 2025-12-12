Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman was missing at Friday’s practice, casting doubt on his availability for Sunday’s crucial game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bateman was limited Thursday by an ankle injury, and he was not on the field for the start of Friday’s session. Bateman first suffered an ankle injury on a Week 10 hip-drop tackle that sidelined him for the Ravens’ next two games.

Bateman, who had a career-high 756 yards and nine touchdowns last season, has had a disappointing 2025. He has 18 catches on 35 targets for 217 yards and two touchdowns and is averaging a career-low 19.7 yards per game.

“I just have to catch the ball at the end of the day,” he said after a crucial drop in the Ravens’ loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which knocked them back to second place in the AFC North. “That’s my job. That’s what I get paid to do when it does come my way. So, I have to [catch the ball] on that play.”

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was also missing Friday, though his absence could be rest related. Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters Friday afternoon.

The Bengals, meanwhile, ruled out star wide receiver Tee Higgins (concussion), who also missed the team’s Week 13 win in Baltimore. Higgins had six catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Buffalo Bills but was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Because of injuries, Higgins has appeared in just two games against the Ravens since 2023. He had nine catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns in his last game against the Ravens, a Week 5 loss last season.

Rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart, meanwhile, is doubtful for Sunday’s game. The first-round pick does not have a sack this year.