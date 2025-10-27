Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he expects star quarterback Lamar Jackson to play Thursday against the Miami Dolphins, returning from a hamstring injury that’s sidelined him for a month.

Jackson was estimated to be a full participant in Monday’s walk-through practice, the team’s first workout since a 30-16 win Sunday over the Chicago Bears. Harbaugh said he was “very confident” in Jackson’s availability for “Thursday Night Football.”

“He looked good in the walk-through,” he said. “He looked like it was a great walk-through for him. It looked excellent. He did. He looked great.”

Jackson hasn’t appeared in a game since leaving in the third quarter of a Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the second of four straight losses for the Ravens.

After the Ravens’ Week 7 bye, Jackson returned to practice last week as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday. He was upgraded to full participation Friday and listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Chicago after taking all the team’s repetitions as its scout team quarterback.

But Jackson was ruled out Saturday, with his practice participation retroactively downgraded to limited. Under the NFL’s injury report policy, would-be starters who practice with the scout team must be considered limited participants.

In a statement released Saturday, the Ravens said: “Upon further evaluation today and after conferring with the league office, because Lamar didn’t take starter reps in practice, we updated our report to reflect his practice participation.”

The NFL is looking into the situation, and the Ravens could face discipline for their handling of Jackson’s designation. Harbaugh said Monday that he hadn’t heard from the league.

“When I knew he wasn’t going to play for sure, we just declared him out,” Harbaugh said of Jackson. “That’s what we did. We were hopeful. Maybe there was a chance. I’d probably say it was probably an outside chance, but I still had my fingers crossed.”

Quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was signed off the practice squad Saturday and replaced Cooper Rush as the Ravens’ backup, shined in the Ravens’ win over Chicago. He went 17-for-22 for 186 yards and a touchdown and had eight carries for 53 yards, outplaying Bears starter Caleb Williams.

Jackson, a South Florida native, has not been made available to reporters since his injury. He’s 1-1 in games at Hard Rock Stadium but hasn’t played there since 2021, when he struggled against a barrage of Dolphins blitzes in a 22-10 loss in prime time.

Under defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, a former Ravens assistant under Harbaugh, Miami (2-6) is 23rd in yards allowed per game (344.4) and 27th in scoring defense (26.9 points per game) this season.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), rookie inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan (calf), and cornerbacks Nate Wiggins (groin) and T.J. Tampa (shoulder) were estimated to be limited, but Harbaugh said the Ravens “should be OK.”