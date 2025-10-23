Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson practiced for the second straight day Thursday, moving one step closer to potentially playing in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Jackson was limited in Wednesday’s practice, his first workout since suffering a hamstring injury in a Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. A day after making a late entrance to the practice field, Jackson jogged out with backup Cooper Rush and practice squad quarterback Tyler Huntley. His activity level during the period of practice open to reporters appeared relatively unchanged.

Coach John Harbaugh said after Wednesday’s practice that it was “hard to put a number on” Jackson’s chances of playing Sunday. Jackson has not been made available to reporters, and Harbaugh is not expected to comment again until Friday.

“I really don’t have any shareable injury intelligence for you guys at this point,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh also declined to comment on whether Rush would make his third straight start if Jackson is sidelined again. Huntley gave the Ravens (1-5) a spark in the fourth quarter of their Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the team’s fourth straight defeat.

“Really no value for me to be making too many comments on that,” Harbaugh said. “We don’t need to put the information out there, really.”

The Ravens are 6.5-point favorites over Chicago (4-2), which has won four straight games. Players on Wednesday underlined the importance of Sunday’s matchup, their first since their bye, with safety Kyle Hamilton calling it a “playoff game.”

“That’s how it feels and how it’s going to have to be from here on out,” he said.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was the team’s only player missing at practice Thursday. He was a full participant Wednesday.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who missed Wednesday’s session with an illness, was back Thursday.