The good news for the Ravens: They have one of the most attractive head coaching vacancies in recent memory.

The bad news: There are no Ben Johnson-level candidates in this year’s coaching cycle.

As the Ravens head into the homestretch of their search for John Harbaugh’s replacement, team officials have cast a wide net. Fifteen candidates with a range of backgrounds and skill sets have interviewed as of Sunday night, either virtually or in person. Finalists are expected to meet with owner Steve Bisciotti and the Ravens’ search committee as soon as this week.

So whom could they hire? That depends partly on what type of coach the Ravens are looking for: a former head coach, a coordinator with no head coaching experience or a hot-shot assistant coach. Here’s one candidate to watch in each category.

Retread: San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh

The optics around a potential Saleh hire don’t look as good as they did before Saturday night. His stock took a beating, along with the 49ers, in the Seattle Seahawks’ 41-6 divisional-round win. But Saleh’s candidacy has always seemed premised more on what he could do in Baltimore than what he has done as the New York Jets’ head coach (20-36 record over three-plus seasons) and in San Francisco.

In both roles, Saleh’s defenses have overachieved. The Jets’ drop-off after firing him early last season was notable — they led the NFL in points per drive allowed and expected points added per play in their final 17 games with Saleh, then were last in the league in both metrics over their next 17 games — and the 49ers’ scoring defense this season was respectable despite widespread injuries. According to Sports Info Solutions, only the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders had a more costly injury toll this year, and most of the 49ers’ losses were concentrated on defense.

But Saleh’s best asset as a head coach could be his offensive coordinator hire, which he bungled as the Jets’ head coach. Saleh, 46, is close with former Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator and fellow Ravens head coaching candidate Mike McDaniel. They worked together for years on Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers staff. Saleh’s ties to the Shanahan tree and work as a consultant last year for the Green Bay Packers should help open doors around the league.

Runner-up: Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, 44, is the more proven defensive guru, and his pressure packages would help energize a disappointing Ravens pass rush. But it’s unclear whom he would target for his offensive coordinator. His 24-25 mark in three seasons as the Miami Dolphins’ head coach might also be less of a red flag than unflattering comments about his leadership.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter of the Chargers has ties to the Ravens. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Coordinator: Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter

Mike Macdonald’s not coming back to Baltimore. Not anytime soon, anyway. As the former Ravens defensive coordinator leads the Seahawks to the doorstep of the Super Bowl, Bisciotti can’t afford to chase a ghost.

But Minter, a former Ravens assistant under Harbaugh, might have the best chance of becoming the next Macdonald. In 2024, his first year under Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh after two stellar seasons at Michigan, Minter lifted a highly paid, underperforming defense from 26th in efficiency to ninth, according to FTN. This year, despite having a considerably cheaper unit, the Chargers finished 10th in efficiency. They were one of the NFL’s best defenses at limiting explosive plays, a testament to their secondary’s connectedness, and a midseason trade helped unlock former Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (7.5 sacks in 12 games) and ramp up their pass rush.

Minter, 42, has built his Chargers defense with a bend-but-don’t-break philosophy. The Chargers, like the Ravens and Macdonald’s Seahawks, have typically matched heavier groupings with nickel (five defensive backs) and dime (six defensive backs) personnel, daring opponents to run the ball. When the Chargers are stout up front, they can dictate the terms of engagement to opponents.

As for whom Minter would hire to lead the Ravens’ offense? Jim Harbaugh’s reliance on a familiar face, recently fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman, partly led to the Chargers’ undoing this year. Minter might need to look outside his usual coaching circles for a coordinator who can elevate quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Runners-up: Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, 39, has turned one of the NFL’s cheapest units into one of the best. The Rams finished fourth in overall efficiency despite having just one defensive player with a salary cap hit over $6 million. And they shut down the Chicago Browns on Sunday night to secure an NFC championship game trip.

Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, 38, meanwhile, could be the latest offensive coach from the Shanahan tree to make it as a head coach. Quarterback Sam Darnold has led an occasionally overpowering attack despite his own bad turnover habits and a shaky offensive line.

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase is part of the Sean McVay coaching tree. (Kyusung Gong/AP)

Hot-shot asisstant: Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase

Sean McVay’s coaching tree speaks for itself. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Cohen, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, all of whom have overseen some of the NFL’s best offenses in recent years, spent time working under McVay on the Rams’ offensive staff.

Scheelhaase, 35, could be the next wunderkind. A former Illinois quarterback, he was reportedly set up to one day take over for head coach Matt Campbell at Iowa State before joining the Rams’ staff in 2024. Scheelhaase was promoted from passing game specialist to pass game coordinator before this season, and he helped Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford deliver an NFL Most Valuable Player-worthy 2025.

Scheelhaase’s youth and inexperience could make a leap to the top job difficult, especially if he’s tasked with building a staff. But McVay said Scheelhaase has “great leadership, great capacity for the game, similar to a lot of our other great coaches. First and foremost, he has great character. There’s an ability to be able to connect with all different types.”

Scheelhaase doesn’t have play-calling experience, but that shouldn’t be disqualifying. Dan Campbell was the New Orleans Saints’ assistant head coach and tight ends coach before the Detroit Lions hired him. Taylor made the jump from Rams quarterbacks coach to Bengals head coach. And John Harbaugh had only ever served as a special teams coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles when Bisciotti hired him in 2008.

Runner-up: Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, 30, is a well-regarded up-and-comer. Broncos general manager George Paton said in 2023 that Webb “blew them away” during the interview process and that he is “poised beyond his years.”