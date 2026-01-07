Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

With John Harbaugh fired after 18 seasons in Baltimore, the Ravens are in the market for a head coach.

There should be no shortage of interesting candidates.

In this space, The Banner will keep track of the movement of the team’s search, providing key information about each candidate and updating this list with each reported interview.

Klint Kubiak

Seahawks coordinator Klint Kubiak, center, helped turn around the offense in his first year on former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s coaching staff. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Position: Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator

Age: 38

Interest level: The Ravens have reportedly requested an interview with Kubiak.

Upside: Kubiak has helped turn around the Seahawks’ offense in his first year on former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s coaching staff. Seattle improved from 18th to 10th in regular-season efficiency, according to FTN, despite shaky offensive line play. Quarterback Sam Darnold earned Pro Bowl honors in his first season with Kubiak, while receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards. Kubiak, the son of former Ravens offensive coordinator and NFL head coach Gary Kubiak, has attacked defenses with a mix of personnel packages and under-center and shotgun plays. He’s stressed the importance of balance in game-planning.

Downside: In Kubiak’s three stints as an offensive coordinator — with the Minnesota Vikings (2021), New Orleans Saints (2024) and Seahawks — he’s never had a great running attack. Seattle ranked 14th in rushing efficiency this year, the best mark of Kubiak’s career. His Saints and Seahawks offenses have also started hot, only to fall off over the course of the regular season. Injuries played a part in those regressions, especially in New Orleans, but his offense’s consistency has been lacking.

NFL interest: As of Wednesday, the New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons had also reportedly requested interviews with Kubiak.

Anthony Weaver

Anthony Weaver, formerly the Ravens’ assistant head coach/defensive line coach, talks with linebacker Kyle Van Noy during the AFC divisional playoff game against the Texans in January 2024. (Kylie Cooper/The Banner)

Position: Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator

Age: 45

Interest level: The Ravens have reportedly requested an interview with Weaver.

Upside: Weaver is liked and respected in Baltimore, where he started his career in 2002 as a second-round defensive lineman. Weaver joined Harbaugh’s staff in 2021 as a defensive line coach and was quickly promoted to assistant head coach in 2022. Defensive linemen Nnamdi Madbubuike, Travis Jones and Broderick Washington developed quickly as young players under Weaver, whom the Dolphins hired as defensive coordinator in 2024. His Miami defenses feature elements of the schemes the Ravens have helped popularize, including a high rate of “creeper” pressures, in which an expected pass rusher drops into coverage while an expected coverage player attacks the pocket as part of a four-man pressure package.

Downside: Weaver might be better suited to leading a team than leading a defense, but his results as a play-caller have been disappointing. He lasted just one season as the Houston Texans’ defensive coordinator, ranking second to last in efficiency in 2020, and has had two below-average defenses in Miami. Neither job was conducive to success — Bill O’Brien was fired as Houston’s coach and general manager after an 0-4 start to the 2020 season, while injuries, a talent drain and a questionable culture have beset Miami — but Weaver has struggled to transcend his surroundings.

NFL interest: As of Wednesday, the Falcons and Cardinals had also reportedly requested interviews with Weaver.