Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander said Friday he’s confident he’ll be ready to play Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowler who’s projected to have a significant role in the secondary, had missed about three weeks of practice with a knee injury before returning Wednesday. He was limited in his return but was a full participant Thursday, an indication he would be available for the Ravens’ season opener.

“Very excited,” Alexander said after practice Friday. “My face may not show it, but that is the truth. I’m excited to go out here and play with my guys.”

Alexander said he feels good physically and compared his return to action to “riding a bike.”

“It’s always a blessing to be on the field, and, as you know, that’s my happy place,” said Alexander, who was limited to 34 games over his previous four seasons with the Green Bay Packers because of injuries. “It was good getting back acclimated.”

Alexander said he’s “still working through things” with the defense after missing significant reps during training camp, but the Ravens likely won’t need him to play every snap Sunday. Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins are expected to start at cornerback when the Bills line up with heavier personnel, and Chidobe Awuzie and T.J. Tampa could also have part-time roles at outside corner.

Fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) and tight end Isaiah Likely (foot), meanwhile, were ruled out of Sunday’s game after missing the week of practice. The Ravens will rely on Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar at tight end and could promote tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden and rookie fullback Lucas Scott from the practice squad for added depth.

The Bills ruled out kicker Tyler Bass (left hip/groin) after placing him on injured reserve. Practice squad kicker Matt Prater, 41, is expected to take his place.

Former Ravens cornerback Tre’Davious White (groin) is doubtful for Buffalo after missing the week of practice. With rookie cornerback and first-round pick Maxwell Hairston (knee) on IR, the Bills could start Ja’Marcus Ingram or rookie Dorian Strong alongside Christian Benford at outside cornerback. Ingram has one career start over three seasons, and Strong was a sixth-round pick.