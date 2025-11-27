Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The Ravens placed running back Justice Hill on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for at least four games because of a neck injury.

Defensive lineman Taven Bryan, who suffered a minor knee injury in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, also was placed on IR. The earliest either player can return is Week 17, when the Ravens face the Green Bay Packers.

The cause and severity of Hill’s neck injury are unclear. He was in the locker room after Monday’s practice and appeared to be fine, but he missed Tuesday’s practice and Wednesday’s walk-through. With Hill (262 total yards and three touchdowns in 2025) sidelined, the Ravens’ backfield will lean more on Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali.

Bryan has one tackle, half a sack and four quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, in five games this season. Rookie defensive lineman Aeneas “Fub” Peebles, who hasn’t been activated for a game since Week 5, could take Bryan’s place as a situational pass rusher.

The Ravens also promoted defensive lineman Carl Lawson and inside linebacker Chandler Martin from the practice squad for Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lawson, whom the Bengals drafted in 2017, signed with the Ravens’ practice squad Oct. 23 but was not elevated for a game over his first month in Baltimore. He had five sacks in 15 games last season for the Dallas Cowboys.

Martin, an undrafted rookie, has five special teams tackles in two games this season. This is his final practice squad elevation.