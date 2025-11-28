Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Mark Andrews is alone at the top. Again.

With an 8-yard catch Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens tight end surpassed wide receiver Derrick Mason for the most receptions in franchise history. Andrews entered Week 13 with 469 catches over his eight years in Baltimore, two shy of Mason (471).

Andrews is now one of only two tight ends, along with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, to lead an NFL franchise in career yards, catches and touchdowns. Andrews made another reception on the next play after setting the reord. Andrews had 5,862 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns (change).

He set the Ravens’ all-time receiving record Nov. 16 against the Cleveland Browns.

“I think right now, for me, it’s continuing to focus on this team, and everybody in here to just continue to buy in,” Andrews said recently. “I’m obviously very humbled and excited about that accomplishment — there’s a lot that went into that — but it’s week by week, and we’re taking it one game at a time, and I’m excited about that.”