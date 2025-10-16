Whenever Blake Corum drove through Baltimore on his way to St. Frances Academy, the twin stadiums on the edge of Interstate 95 stood as reminders of his dream. Little did he know that, in a one-week span, the running back would get to use both.

On Sunday, Corum took part in the Los Angeles Rams’ victory against the Ravens. And on Wednesday he walked out of the clubhouse, through the dugout and onto the field at Camden Yards — a scheduling twist that allows for the Virginia native who attended high school in Baltimore to enjoy extra time in the area.

“I’ve been waiting for some fall weather,” Corum joked, “so just being here the full week to take it all in, being in the DMV area where I’m from, it’s been great.”

The Rams are using the Orioles’ home stadium this week for practice ahead of their game in London on Sunday, opting to stay on the East Coast rather than flying back across the country following their win in Baltimore.

For most players, it created a fun opportunity. Quarterback Matthew Stafford crouched behind home plate to serve as a catcher for one of his teammates, reversing his usual role. Wide receiver Davante Adams trotted up the dugout steps, then swung an imaginary bat, pretending to launch a home run at the Major League Baseball stadium.

For Corum, this stay meant extra. On a day off Tuesday, he drove to visit his family in Fauquier County, Virginia, for a home-cooked meal. And being the resident Baltimorean — by virtue of his high school career — Corum has handled the task of a local tour guide for teammates.

“They say, ‘How’s the aquarium?’” Corum said. “I’m like, ‘Man, it’s one of the best aquariums. I love it.’ ‘How’s the crab cakes?’ ‘Oh, the crab cakes are amazing.’”

Corum said he has been to more games at Nationals Park in Washington, but he has attended Orioles games at Camden Yards. Corum also played baseball tournaments growing up at Cal Ripken Jr.’s youth baseball complexes in Aberdeen and in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

It wasn’t lost on Corum how unusual it was to stand Wednesday on a field where Ripken made a name for himself (an ankle injury prevented Corum from practicing football on it).

More than anything, though, this has served as a reminder for the 24-year-old of all he hoped for as a kid, when he made the decision to leave the small town of Marshall, Virginia, to gain more exposure. That’s why his parents would drive him each day to and from St. Vincent Pallotti in Laurel for the first two years of Corum’s time in high school.

Once Corum gained college interest, his parents wondered if it was time for him to attend school closer to home. Instead, he said, Corum wanted to challenge himself against even better competition. The final two years of high school, he lived during the week in Baltimore to attend St. Frances — which propelled him to a storied career at Michigan before the Rams selected him in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

And this week he’s back in the area for an extended homecoming. On Sunday, Corum said, he had more than 20 family members and friends at M&T Bank Stadium to watch. Then, before a flight abroad, he and his teammates get to enjoy the novelty of playing football in a historic ballpark.

“It’s truly amazing, man,” Corum said. “Being able to come back here to play, it’s a dream come true. I’m living a dream every day.”