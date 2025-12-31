Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Wednesday, raising hopes that he can play in Sunday’s prime-time showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which will decide the AFC North title.

Jackson hadn’t practiced since suffering a back contusion in a Week 16 loss to the New England Patriots 10 days ago. He was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, which the Ravens won, 41-24, to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Jackson’s availability for the Ravens’ regular-season finale was still “to be determined.”

“He is coming off of a very serious injury, and he’s working at it,” Harbaugh said. “I saw him in here today working at it. I think we’ll know a lot more on Wednesday.”

With Jackson sidelined Saturday, backup Tyler Huntley won his second start of the season. He went 16-for-20 for 107 yards and a touchdown and rushed eight times for 60 yards against an injury-depleted Packers defense.

But Harbaugh on Monday was quick to quiet speculation that the Ravens would start Huntley, even if Jackson were cleared to play Sunday.

“I think the fact that we have a lot of confidence in Tyler is a real big positive and a real plus, but it doesn’t factor into whether Lamar plays,” he said. “If Lamar’s ready to go, he’s playing. That’s it for sure.”

Jackson has started just 12 games this season, tied for a career low. He missed about a month with a hamstring injury and has also dealt with minor knee, ankle and toe issues.

Jackson went 19-for-35 for 219 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the Ravens’ first meeting against Pittsburgh, a 27-22 home loss in Week 14. He also had seven carries for 43 yards and a touchdown.