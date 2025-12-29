Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The AFC North champion will be crowned next Sunday night.

The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers’ winner-takes-all game at Acrisure Stadium will kick off at 8:20 p.m. as part of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” telecast, the NFL announced Sunday night.

The Ravens’ regular-season finale will be their third straight prime-time game and seventh overall this season. The Ravens entered Week 17 with just a 7% chance of winning the AFC North, according to ESPN, but a road victory Saturday night over the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns’ upset win over Pittsburgh on Sunday have kept their playoff hopes alive.

According to CBS Sports, the Ravens (8-8) and Steelers (9-7) have never met in a win-or-go-home matchup in the final week of the regular season. The Ravens opened as three-point favorites and could become the first team in AFC North history to win the division three years in a row. A loss would keep them out of the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and hand Pittsburgh its first AFC North crown since 2020.

The Steelers won the teams’ Week 14 meeting in Baltimore, 27-22, but their rosters have changed over the past month. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s availability is unclear as he recovers from a back contusion.

The Steelers, meanwhile, will be without leading wide receiver DK Metcalf (suspension) and tight end Darnell Washington (broken arm). Star outside linebacker T.J. Watt could also miss Week 18 as he recovers from surgery to repair and stabilize a partially collapsed lung suffered during a dry-needling treatment at the team facility.

Should the Ravens win in Pittsburgh, they would host a playoff game the next week. The team sent an email to fans Sunday advertising tickets, starting at $124.