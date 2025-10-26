Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Following the Ravens’ win over the Chicago Bears, coach John Harbaugh said he is “hopeful” the team will get its two-time MVP quarterback back in time for the Week 9 game at the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Lamar Jackson has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’m hopeful,” he said. “I’m just going to say that. As a coach, what you do is, you ask. You know: ‘How’s he doing?’ That’s about as much as you do.”

He indicated that the decision would be made by the team’s medical staff.

After the Ravens’ Friday practice, Jackson was listed as a full participant and questionable for the game against the Bears. The team retroactively downgraded Jackson to a limited participant and listed him as out Saturday. The NFL said it is investigating.

Harbaugh said he is “not involved” with rules stipulating injury and practice participation reporting and indicated team trainers and the public relations staff handle that.

“It’s an honest mistake,” he said. “It really is an honest mistake. I can tell you this: Nobody’s trying to hide anything. There’s no advantage to be gained with that.”

Backup Tyler Huntley got the start in place of Jackson on Sunday and helped the team snap its losing streak.

Although Jackson had a full bye week to rest ahead of the Bears game, he would have had to play two games in five days, since the Dolphins game is Thursday night.

In the four games Jackson played, he threw for 869 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception. He had a completion percentage of 71.6% and was averaging 9.1 yards per pass. He also rushed for 166 yards in four games.