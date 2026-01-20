Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

New Giants head coach John Harbaugh’s introductory news conference Tuesday hit on all his signature talking points. The former Ravens coach preached the value of toughness. He talked about his uncompromising principles. And he mentioned an “enthusiasm unknown to mankind” — twice, actually.

Harbaugh’s presser in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which came exactly two weeks after his 18-year tenure in Baltimore ended with a surprising firing, was more forward-looking than retrospective. But some of his words will resonate with a Ravens fan base and front office looking for a new coach who can elevate them back into Super Bowl contention.

Here are three takeaways from his 20-plus minutes with reporters.

Harbaugh’s new Giants staff could draw from his old Ravens staffs

Harbaugh said he would start interviews for his coaching staff Wednesday. He’s already talked to candidates across the league, but he highlighted Baltimore specifically.

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who’s also interviewing for the Cleveland Browns’ head coaching job, has been linked to Harbaugh since he took the Giants job. Monken has already indicated that he doesn’t expect to return to Baltimore. He’d be one of the top coordinator candidates available.

Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr could also reunite with Harbaugh on the Giants’ staff, though the competition for that play-caller job figures to be more intense. Among the other potential candidates: Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, a former Harbaugh assistant and current head coaching candidate; Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, a former Maryland standout and Harbaugh assistant; and Denver Broncos assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard, who played for Harbaugh in Baltimore in 2008.

Other assistants, like special teams coordinator Chris Horton, could also follow Harbaugh up Interstate 95, especially with the Ravens’ coaching search likely to drag out.

“We will build the very best coaching staff that we can,” Harbaugh said. “I’ll tell you, it will be a great coaching staff. But my dad always said, ‘It starts with teachers.’ Coaches are teachers first. The ability to teach, the ability to take a vision that’s well organized, a structure that’s put together in a really good way that the players can play fast, can play around their skill set — you’ve got to create something like that and then present it to the guys and train it in a way that the guys can go out there and play with a lot of confidence.”

Harbaugh thanked the Ravens — but not everybody

As part of his introductory remarks, Harbaugh looked back to Baltimore. He offered a “profound thank-you to [owner] Steve [Bisciotti] and [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome] for the opportunity, for the guidance that they provided every single day. To all the players and coaches who have been unrelenting brothers all along the way through the years, we did great things. Thanks, guys.”

He did not, however, address Ravens fans, who were also omitted from the statement expressing “GRATITUDE & APPRECIATION” that he released after his firing.

The Ravens and Giants are not scheduled to meet in the regular season until 2028, but they could face off in the preseason before then.

Harbaugh hasn’t forgotten his bad days — or the good ones

Harbaugh’s mission statement probably landed differently in Baltimore and Owings Mills than it did in New York and East Rutherford.

“Our focus is simple,” he said. “It starts with building a team that is physical and tough, that’s capable of overwhelming their opponent from beginning to end — and especially at the end — that understands how to finish, that is smart and disciplined, that plays the game the way it should be played.”

The Ravens’ struggles to put away opponents were among the reasons Bisciotti cited for Harbaugh’s exit. From 2019 to 2025, the team lost six games after leading by double digits in the fourth quarter, tied for the most in the NFL in that span.

The Ravens were also among the league’s most penalized teams in 2023 and 2024, though they did cut down on flags this past season.

After winning the AFC North title each of the previous two seasons, and coming within a made field goal of a three-peat this year, Harbaugh was likely a victim of his own success. Asked about a “common thread” through his successes in Baltimore, Harbaugh seemed to acknowledge the perils of prosperity.

“Sometimes the triumphs are much more dangerous than the trials,” Harbaugh said. “Sometimes the good times are the things that you’ve got to be more wary of than the tough times. So we’ve got to do a great job of handling all the circumstances in the best possible way to keep it simple and keep in mind what’s important.”